Find epic Black Friday savings on all versions of the insanely fast WD Black SN850X SSD

The WD Black SN850X is one of the newest entries to WD Black's superior SSD lineup, and you can find these fantastically speedy SSDs for as low as $99.99 today at Amazon (opens in new tab) thanks to Black Friday. That's the smallest version, the 1TB capacity. Not only is it $35 off its street price, but it's actually the lowest price we've ever seen.

Of course, that's not the only one on sale. The 2TB is also on sale at Amazon. You can even save $100 on the 4TB SN850X over at Best Buy (opens in new tab). The icing on the cake? Need a heatsink to go with those crazy read and write times? Then save on the 1TB and 2TB versions of the SN850X with Heatsink (opens in new tab), too!

Best WD Black SN850X Deals:

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 1TB SSD $135 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is your most affordable option in the SN850X lineup. While it might have the lowest capacity, 1TB of space is nothing to sneeze at. That's plenty of room for your favorite games and apps.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD $300 $169.99 at B&H (opens in new tab) While we have seen this SSD drop as low as B&H's price is right now, it has sold out at this price at several retailers (including Amazon). Grab it fast while you can because it may not last long, and when it jumps up it's going to go as high as $290 like it is at Best Buy right now.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD $650 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The 4TB capacity is huge for an SSD, and it comes with an exorbitant price tag as a result. Of course, since it's Black Friday you can still save at least a little! Take $100 off that crazy price and get one of the largest and fastest SSDs around.

(opens in new tab) SN850X w/ Heatsink 1TB SSD $150 $109.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Really fast read and write speeds are great and all, but if you're really putting your SSD through its paces and keeping it at those speeds for a long time it's going to heat up. it's going to heat up fast. A heatsink helps with that cooling and is often worth the extra investment if you can afford it. Thanks to Black Friday, you can!

(opens in new tab) SN850X w/ Heatsink 2TB SSD $310 $179.99 at B&H (opens in new tab) The heatsink really helps with cooling issues, and this 2TB capacity is the largest version of the SSD with one. Plus, many retailers are still selling this version for as much as its regular $310 price. Grab it on sale while you can before it sells out.

The SN850X was first introduced earlier this year. They haven't even really been around long enough for very many incredible deals, so today's discounts are pretty awesome. The SSDs have read/write speeds that can reach blazingly fast speeds as high as 7,300 MB/s. These are PCIe Gen4 SSDs with predictive loading, adaptive thermal management, and low latency. Plus you can use the Dashboard software to fully optimize your performance.