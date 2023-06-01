Grab a fantastic ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop while it's steeply discounted
Save up to $650 on Asus' gaming laptop.
Asus is well known for its ROG gaming laptops and fortunately for anyone looking to upgrade, a couple of options from the Zephyrus line are currently significantly discounted. For a limited time at Best Buy, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 is $650 cheaper while the Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6 is $520 less than usual. Both are quite a bargain.
Zephyrus 14 Specs:
Price: $1,249.99 (-$650)
Display: 14" 2560 x 1600
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800S
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
Zephyrus 15.6 Specs:
Price: $1,099.99 (-$520)
Display: 15.6" 2560 x 1440
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB SSD
There are several of the best Asus laptops to choose from. But in relation to the two that are specifically on sale, the ROG Zephyrus 14 is the more powerful of the two gaming laptops as it employs the AMD Radeon RX 6800S, which is more power-efficient and offers faster clock speeds than the Zephyrus 15.6's Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. However, both are highly esteemed and will allow for smooth gaming experiences. That being said, the Zephyrus 14 costs a bit more. So, if you're looking to save a bit more money, then the Zephyrus 15.6 could be the right choice for you.
Both offer an HDMI 2.0 port, four USB-A ports, and a headphone jack. However, while both laptops have two USB-C ports, only one of them is also a charging port on the Zephyrus 14 while both are charging ports on the Zephyrus 15.6. They're both fantastic laptops, so depending on what you need from your laptop configuration either one could be a good fit.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 | (Was $1,899.99) Now $1,249.99 at Best Buy
This is the more powerful of the two Zephyrus laptops currently on sale at Best Buy. Thanks to its AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU, it can handle graphically intensive games with higher efficiency than many other graphics cards.
Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6 | (Was $1,619.99) Now $1,099.99
If you like the look of the Asus ROG Zephyrus but want a larger display then this is the laptop for you. The GeForce RTX 3060 isn't quite as powerful as the GPU in the Zephyrus 14, but it still works plenty well and gives excellent gaming performance.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.