Here's a closer look at the new Surface Pro 9's limited edition Liberty colorway

What you need to know

Microsoft has launched a limited edition version of the Surface Pro 9.

It was designed in partnership with Liberty designs in London.

The special design features a laser-etched vibrant floral print on the back of the device.

It also has a new Type Cover pattern to match.

You saw it announced during the event, but now get your eyes on real images of the new limited edition Liberty Surface Pro 9, featuring a vibrant blue floral print that's laser-etched into the back of the chassis to mark 10 years of Surface.

The design is inspired by the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper and has a matching Type Cover to go with it. The new Surface Pro 9 features Intel's 12th-gen U-series chips, which offer up to 50% more performance compared to the Surface Pro 8's 11th-gen chips.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

In addition to the Liberty colorway, Microsoft is introducing two new colors too; Sapphire and Forest. These green and blue editions join the usual silver and black variants of the Surface Pro to make for a fresh new generation of the Surface Pro line, even though the design has remained identical to the last generation.

Microsoft unveiled a handful of new Surface PCs today, including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+, all with updated chips in the same designs as last year. We also got a new Audio Dock, Teams remote dubbed "Presenter+" and a handful of new apps and services designed for creatives with AI technologies built-in.

