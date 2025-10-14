You'll never convince me that black and gold isn't the king of color schemes.

You don't need a massively powerful gaming laptop to play League of Legends on, but that hasn't stopped HP. Revealed today, this latest version of the Omen 16 is a limited edition, targeted entirely at the League of Legends community.

And doesn't it look sensational? Nobody can ever convince me that there is a better color scheme on Planet Earth than black and gold.

Initially up for pre-order at $1,999.99 (yeah, it's a pricier laptop) this is essentially the Omen 16 we already know, but significantly jazzed up. If you're a big League of Legends player, talk about the ultimate flex. Apparently, it has some easter eggs to find, too.

Doesn't it look sublime? (Image credit: HP)

"We know how passionate League of Legends fans are about the game and expanded universe, so our sole design goal was to create something that feels like it was plucked straight out of Runeterra. And with a sleek black and gold design, custom keyboard, and plenty of easter eggs to discover, we feel like we did that"

There are two spec options, both of which use the Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU and 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM. There are two accessible RAM slots, too, so you can upgrade as you may desire.

The differences come in which GPU and display you go for. There's a choice of the RTX 5060 or the RTX 5070. Display-wise, you're looking at a 1920 x 1200 165Hz option, or a 2560 x 1600 260Hz panel. Both plenty fast enough to play League of Legends on.

Esports monitor for keen esports players. (Image credit: HP)

HP has also announced the Omen 25 gaming monitor, the official display of League of Legends and Valorant esports events globally. It'll be available from November at a price of $419.99, and has plenty to offer the keen competitive gamer.

The headline feature is the 360Hz refresh rate paired with a 1ms response time. For competitive games such as those made by Riot, this sounds perfect. It's also packing factory color calibration, and perhaps most important of all, a built-in stand to hang your gaming headset on when you're done for the day.

This isn't the first hardware collaboration we've seen between HP and Riot Games in recent times. We've already seen the equally striking Valorant Omen desktop PC, and who knows what else could be cooking inside HP's design labs.