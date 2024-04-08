Just $620 for one of HP's top-of-the-line 2-in-1 laptops is so unreal I must be dreaming

HP is one of the most famous computer manufacturers in the world. Over the last few decades, it has produced some of the highest-quality laptops and printers. One such product is the 13th-gen HP Envy x360 15.6", a 2-in-1 laptop created to deliver the best work productivity and entertainment possible.

Like most premium-quality laptops, the HP Envy x360 has a staggeringly high MSRP of $919.99, but thanks to Walmart, you can get it right now for a discounted price tag of $619.99.

HP Envy x360 13th Gen 2-in-1 laptop | was $919.99 now $619.99 at Best Buy Improve your work productivity and gaming graphics with the HP Envy x360 13th Gen 2-in-1 laptop. This compact laptop features an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, and more.

✅Perfect for: those looking for a fast-performing, high-quality laptop for work, study, or gaming purposes. ❌Avoid it if: you're looking for a gaming laptop fully dedicated to delivering the best graphics and performance possible.

Make your friends green with HP Envy with this 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Envy x360 13th Gen 2-in-1 laptop is an exceptional piece of hardware packed with plenty of advanced tech and features that set it on par with some of the best Windows laptops.

The device delivers exceptional performance, powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor (up to 4.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads), 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It features a built-in 1440p webcam, perfect for business meetings or social calls. The HP Envy x360 boasts a comfortable, ergonomic keyboard with responsive keys and supports pen input, allowing for direct screen drawing for digital art or note-taking. Its slim and lightweight design ensures portability for travelers.

The HP Envy x360 13th Gen 2-in-1 laptop (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

As for drawbacks, the HP Envy x360 13th Gen 2-in-1 laptop features a somewhat outdated 16:9 display compared to the more common 16:10. It is, however, a spacious 15.6-inch laptop with a full HD resolution, which will be good for extended battery life.

Also, it contains a Rysen 7 5825U CPU, which is a generation behind AMD's more powerful 6000 CPU series, making this laptop unfit to render the best PC games at their maximum graphical settings. In addition, it lacks Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which may limit the HP Envy x360 13th Gen 2-in-1 laptop's ability to connect to external devices.

Despite those technical shortcomings, the HP Envy x360 13th Gen 2-in-1 laptop's positive traits outweigh the negatives, making it worth the price of admission for workers needing a laptop to study, work, and gaming (provided you don't mind running games at lower settings).

Thanks to Best Buy's 33% discount deal, which reduced the MSRP from $919.99 to $619.99, now's the best time to purchase, as you will save $300.