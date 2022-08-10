Knock $540 off this fully loaded Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 is an insanely powerful laptop with some configurations that will set you back a pretty penny, but if it's a machine you've had your eye on and you want the best then today is your day. You can grab an advanced Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for $2,955.98 at Amazon today (opens in new tab). This model normally sells for $3,500, and it has never gone on sale here since it first became available in April.

There are plenty of gaming laptops to choose from, and you could certainly pick a cheaper one if you're shopping on a budget. However, if you want to invest in the best, this deal is a great way to go.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop $3,500 $2,955.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a modern machine with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also has a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and a beautiful display with 165Hz refresh rate.

We reviewed a previous version of the Razer Blade 14 last year and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Richard Devine said, "If you want a compact, extremely powerful gaming laptop and gaming is what you intend to do most of all with it, then this is a great choice."

The laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor that can reach up to 4.9GHz speeds with Max Boost, which means unrivalled performance even with the most demanding games or creative processes. It also has the latest generation 16GB DDR5 RAM for superior multitasking thanks to 4800MHz speeds that are much faster than the previous generation and a 1TB solid state drive with fast read and write speeds as well as plenty of capacity for storing your favorite games and apps.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is one of the most advanced graphics cards currently available, so you know you're getting the best performance with every game.

Other features include Razer's Next-Gen Vapor Chamber Cooling that helps keep your laptop running smoothly. It improves on cooling in every way while actually making the whole system quieter than ever. You'll also get HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6E for the best wireless connectivity, and more.