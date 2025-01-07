Lenovo redesigned its flagship gaming laptop to handle RTX 5000 GPUs, losing one of my favorite features in the process

Lenovo's Legion lineup of gaming laptops has been ahead of the trend in a few areas over the years. I've reviewed countless models, and I've almost always come away impressed with the mix of features and unthrottled performance.

At CES 2025, Lenovo introduced a refreshed line of 10th-generation Legion gaming laptops, as well as some new Legion desktops and a refreshed Legion Tab gaming tablet that's ideal for game streaming.

The flagship Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10) is the one to which I'm paying the most attention; it's been overhauled to handle NVIDIA's RTX 5000 Laptop GPUs, and that redesign comes at the cost of one of my favorite features.

The Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10) has a brand new look

Lenovo's refreshed Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10) has a new rear design that removes the back ports. (Image credit: Future)

Lenovo had one of the first gaming laptops to feature a bank of ports along the back edge, accompanied by a few more inputs on the sides. This design is far more common today, and indeed, it's still showing up in many of Lenovo's gaming PCs. It makes for easier cable management and allows for a more permanent setup without your laptop looking like a hospital patient with cables running every which way.

With an upgrade to Intel's latest HX-series CPUs and NVIDIA's fresh RTX 5000 Laptop GPUs, that design is no longer an option. The new 16-inch Legion Pro 7i (Gen 10) had its ports moved entirely back to the left and right edges, leaving the back of the PC reserved entirely for exhaust. The change is evident if you check out our Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 9) review.

Image 1 of 3 A top-down view of the Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10) with RGB keyboard. (Image credit: Future) The Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10) has per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard. (Image credit: Future) The Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10) is available with up to a QHD+ OLED display. (Image credit: Future)

The laptop's lid still sits forward on the base, leaving space for thick exhaust ports surrounded by RGB lighting. The redesigned exhaust is part of the Legion Coldfront Vapor thermal system, buffed to keep up with up to an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. A sealed chamber with extra-large copper heat pipes covers the CPU and GPU chips, keeping heat away from the rest of the system.

The cooling redesign allows Lenovo to push the Legion Pro 7i (Gen 10) up to a 250W TDP without throttling. As has come to be expected with Lenovo's gaming laptops, the built-in AI Engine+ automatically balances CPU and GPU power to keep everything ticking along smoothly.

As for displays, you're looking at up to a 16-inch OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, HDR support, and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

Lenovo expects its new flagship gaming laptop to arrive in March 2025, starting at $2,399. Here's a look at the Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10 specs, alongside its also-announced Legion Pro 5 and 5i models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16 (Gen 10) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Gen 10) Legion Pro 5 16 (Gen 10) OS Windows 11 Home/Pro Windows 11 Home/Pro Windows 11 Home/Pro Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 Laptop GPU (175W) Up to NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU (140W) Up to NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W) Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-6400MHz Up to 32GB DDR5-6400MHz Up to 32GB DDR5-6400MHz Storage Up to 2x1TB M.2 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs Up to 2x1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs Up to 2x1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs Display 16 inches, up to QHD+ OLED, 240Hz, 1ms, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, VESA TrueBlack 500, Dolby Vision, G-SYNC 16 inches, up to QHD+ OLED, 165Hz, 1ms, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, VESA TrueBlack 500, Dolby Vision, G-SYNC 16 inches, up to QHD+ OLED, 165Hz, 1ms, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, VESA TrueBlack 500, Dolby Vision, G-SYNC Camera 5MP, privacy shutter 5MP, privacy shutter 5MP, privacy shutter Audio Quad speakers Dual 2W speakers Dual 2W speakers Ports Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C (140W PD), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 2.5G Ethernet, 3.5mm audio combo Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C (140W PD), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 1G Ethernet, 3.5mm audio combo USB-C (10Gbps, DP 2.1), USB-C (140W PD), HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), 2x USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 1G Ethernet, 3.5mm audio combo Battery Up to 99.99Wh 80Wh 80Wh Wireless Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Price From $2,399 From $1,499 From $1,399 Availability March 2025 May 2025 June 2025

The Intel-based Legion Pro 5i (Gen 10) and the AMD-based Legion Pro 5 (Gen 10) are more affordable alternatives to the mighty Pro 7i. They received a similar redesign that removes the rear ports to make space for a chunkier exhaust, and they have what Lenovo is calling a Coldfront Hyper thermal system.

While the RTX 5090 is absent, the Intel version will support up to an RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU running at 140W, while the AMD version goes up to an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU at 115W. Intel and AMD's latest HX-series CPUs are on board for high-end performance.

Lenovo unveiled many more Legion gaming devices at CES 2025

There's plenty of RGB lighting available in the more affordable Legion Tower 5 (Gen 10). (Image credit: Future)

The refreshed Legion Pro gaming laptop might be stealing a lot of attention — especially for any fans of the rear port setup — but Lenovo also debuted refreshed non-Pro Legion gaming laptops, Legion gaming desktops, and a gaming tablet.

The Legion 7i 16 (Gen 10) is 10% thinner and 7% lighter than its Gen 9 predecessor, yet it retains a 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It holds onto rear ports, but its cooling system has been reworked to better handle RTX 5000 GPUs; in the process, Lenovo says it made it 7dB quieter. The Legion 7i 16 (Gen 9) is expected to launch in June 2025 starting at $1,599.

There are two new 15-inch Legion 5/5i laptops headed our way, coming in as more affordable alternatives. They feature the latest Intel and AMD CPUs, as well as up to an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. These laptops are 13% thinner and lighter than the last generation, and they're available with up to a QHD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Legion 5/5i laptops are both expected to launch in May 2025, with the AMD model starting at $1,149.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Lenovo Legion 5i 15 (Gen 10) Lenovo Legion 5 15 (Gen 10) OS Windows 11 Home/Pro Windows 11 Home/Pro Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W) NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W) Memory Up to 64GB DDR5-5600MHz Up to 64GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 2x1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs Up to 2x1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs Display 15.1 inches, up to QHD+ OLED, 165Hz VRR, 1ms, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, Dolby Vision 15.1 inches, up to QHD+ OLED, 165Hz VRR, 1ms, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, Dolby Vision Camera Up to 5MP, privacy shutter Up to 5MP, privacy shutter Audio Dual 2W speakers Dual 2W speakers Ports Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), 3x USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 1G Ethernet, 3.5mm audio combo Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), 3x USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 1G Ethernet, 3.5mm audio combo Battery Up to 80Wh Up to 80Wh Wireless Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Price From $1,299 From $1,149 Availability May 2025 May 2025

Three new Legion Towers — Legion Tower 7i (34L), Legion Tower 5i (30L), and Legion Tower 5 (30L) — were announced. The Intel-based 7i/5i models have Intel's new Core Ultra 9 275HX CPUs, while the Legion Tower 5 will feature an AMD Ryzen 7950X3D CPU.

It doesn't look like NVIDIA's latest GPUs will find their way into these PCs, with Lenovo instead leaning back on RTX 4000 cards. The Legion Tower 7i is expected to launch in April 2025 starting at $3,299.99, and the Tower 5i should follow up in May starting at $1,199.99. No word yet on Legion Tower 5 pricing and availability.

Image 1 of 3 A view of the Legion Tab (Gen 3)'s 2.5K touch display. (Image credit: Lenovo) The Legion Tab (Gen 3) works horizontally or vertically. (Image credit: Lenovo) A look at the back of the Legion Tab (Gen 3), with rear-facing cameras in view. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Finally, there's a new gaming tablet to check out. The 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Android 14 in place. The real highlight is its 2.5K touch display with 165Hz refresh rate, allowing for smooth gaming.

Windows Central's Zachary Boddy went hands-on with the new Legion Tab (Gen 3), noting that "it feels slim, premium, and way lighter than I expected. The display also look great and felt very smooth. There are two USB ports; one on the bottom and one on the side."

It's worth pointing out that, while it's not a Windows device, the Legion Tab (Gen 3) just fits into the Razer Kishi Ultra. The extra controller, mixed with Xbox Cloud Gaming, should appeal to a ton of people who like to game everywhere. Expect the Legion Tab to arrive in January 2025 starting at $499.99.