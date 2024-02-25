Lenovo takes on Microsoft Surface Pro with the power of Intel Core Ultra, AI, and Wi-Fi 7 — meet the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, a business-focused 2-in-1.

The new PC runs on Intel Core Ultra U series processors, has a 3:2 Corning Gorilla Glass display, and includes several AI features.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 starts at $1,399 and will launch in April 2024.

Lenovo just made a slew of announcements at Mobile World Congress. One that will stand out to business users who value versatility is the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, a convertible PC that runs on Intel Core Ultra processors. The detachable 2-in-1 also has an integrated AI engine to help with security, power efficiency, and immersion.

It's been a while, three years to be exact, since Lenovo launched the first-generation ThinkPad X12 Detachable. Since then, mobile PC processors have come a long way, as has AI. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 runs on an Intel Core Ultra processor. Intel looks to compete with Apple and AMD with its AI-infused Core Ultra CPUs. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is among the first wave of PCs to feature the new chips.

Think ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 will start shipping in April 2024 with pricing beginning at $1,399.

More than a Surface Pro clone

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 runs on Intel's new Core Ultra processors. (Image credit: Lenovo)

While there are several noteworthy features in the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, the Intel Core Ultra CPU inside is a big one. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino has an extensive piece breaking down Intel Core Ultra mobile CPUs and how they'll affect the future of laptops. After browsing through the specs and particulars of the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, make sure to check out that piece to understand what the processors are capable of.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is a convertible PC that allows you to completely detach its keyboard. The form factor is similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro, which has inspired the category for a decade. But Lenovo's new PC isn't just a Surface Pro clone, it has the familiar ThinkPad keyboard style that some business users swear by, TrackPoint nob and all. The PC also has security features that ThinkPad users are accustomed to, such as a privacy shutter.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen2 also has Copilot in Windows or Copilot for Microsoft 365. You can summon either of those AI-powered tools with the Copilot key that will be standard on Windows laptops in the future.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 specs Category Spec Processor Intel Core Ultra Graphics Intel integrated Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Display 12.3", IPS, 400 nits Battery 42Whr Security Fingerprint on keyboard, IR camera with Windows Hello (optional), Nano Kensington lock slot Ports USB-C Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 10Gbps, audio combo, Nano SIM Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7, up to 5G sub-6, Bluetooth 5.3

Lenovo packed in some impressive specs when designing the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. The PC has a 3:2 Corning Gorilla Glass display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, and support for up to Wi-Fi 7 and 5G sub-6. It also features a 5MP IR camera with Windows Hello and an 8MP world-facing camera.

Of course, the specs of the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 are newer and more powerful than competing PCs from Microsoft. We should see a Surface Pro 10 in June, according to our Senior Editor Zac Bowden. We'll have to see the specs of that new PC to know how it stacks up against competitors like the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. I suspect there will be a place for both devices since they focus on different types of consumers.