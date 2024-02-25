Lenovo takes on Microsoft Surface Pro with the power of Intel Core Ultra, AI, and Wi-Fi 7 — meet the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2
The ThinkPad X12 Detachable pairs Intel Core Ultra with AI and business features.
What you need to know
- Lenovo just announced the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, a business-focused 2-in-1.
- The new PC runs on Intel Core Ultra U series processors, has a 3:2 Corning Gorilla Glass display, and includes several AI features.
- The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 starts at $1,399 and will launch in April 2024.
Lenovo just made a slew of announcements at Mobile World Congress. One that will stand out to business users who value versatility is the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, a convertible PC that runs on Intel Core Ultra processors. The detachable 2-in-1 also has an integrated AI engine to help with security, power efficiency, and immersion.
It's been a while, three years to be exact, since Lenovo launched the first-generation ThinkPad X12 Detachable. Since then, mobile PC processors have come a long way, as has AI. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 runs on an Intel Core Ultra processor. Intel looks to compete with Apple and AMD with its AI-infused Core Ultra CPUs. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is among the first wave of PCs to feature the new chips.
Think ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 will start shipping in April 2024 with pricing beginning at $1,399.
More than a Surface Pro clone
While there are several noteworthy features in the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, the Intel Core Ultra CPU inside is a big one. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino has an extensive piece breaking down Intel Core Ultra mobile CPUs and how they'll affect the future of laptops. After browsing through the specs and particulars of the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, make sure to check out that piece to understand what the processors are capable of.
Lenovo's ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is a convertible PC that allows you to completely detach its keyboard. The form factor is similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro, which has inspired the category for a decade. But Lenovo's new PC isn't just a Surface Pro clone, it has the familiar ThinkPad keyboard style that some business users swear by, TrackPoint nob and all. The PC also has security features that ThinkPad users are accustomed to, such as a privacy shutter.
The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen2 also has Copilot in Windows or Copilot for Microsoft 365. You can summon either of those AI-powered tools with the Copilot key that will be standard on Windows laptops in the future.
|Category
|Spec
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra
|Graphics
|Intel integrated
|Memory
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
|Display
|12.3", IPS, 400 nits
|Battery
|42Whr
|Security
|Fingerprint on keyboard, IR camera with Windows Hello (optional), Nano Kensington lock slot
|Ports
|USB-C Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 10Gbps, audio combo, Nano SIM
|Connectivity
|Up to Wi-Fi 7, up to 5G sub-6, Bluetooth 5.3
Lenovo packed in some impressive specs when designing the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. The PC has a 3:2 Corning Gorilla Glass display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, and support for up to Wi-Fi 7 and 5G sub-6. It also features a 5MP IR camera with Windows Hello and an 8MP world-facing camera.
Of course, the specs of the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 are newer and more powerful than competing PCs from Microsoft. We should see a Surface Pro 10 in June, according to our Senior Editor Zac Bowden. We'll have to see the specs of that new PC to know how it stacks up against competitors like the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. I suspect there will be a place for both devices since they focus on different types of consumers.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.