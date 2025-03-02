The Yoga Pro 9i "Aura Edition" (Gen 10) follows Lenovo's modern and slim design language despite housing an RTX 5070.

Lenovo's "Aura Edition" initiative — in partnership with Intel — has been expanded with two new Yoga Pro laptops announced at MWC 2025.

The flagship Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (Gen 10) is a 16-inch creator's powerhouse, complete with high-end features and performance hardware, and its Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (Gen 10) is a smaller 14-inch sibling made for creators on the move.

These new laptops join the established roster of Lenovo Aura Edition PCs already on the market, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 13) and Yoga Slim 7i (Gen 9) we reviewed.

Lenovo expects to launch the Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 10) in North America in Q2 2025 starting at $1,799.

The Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 10) is, unfortunately, not expected to launch in North America at this time.

Lenovo also introduced several other new Yoga and IdeaPad models at MWC 2025, and it looks like they'll be available as early as March.

Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition has a bright OLED screen AND an RTX 5070 GPU

A look at the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i "Aura Edition" (Gen 10)'s keyboard and display. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9i isn't entirely new, with the Gen 10 model representing a generational refresh with new performance hardware and Aura Edition branding.

The Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 10) ships with Lenovo's Creator Zone software, which was introduced at CES 2024. It's a powerful AI image-creation tool that can transform sketches and ideas into artwork, all with automatic copyright checks in place.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition 16" (Gen 10) • CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

• GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop

• NPU: 13 TOPS

• RAM: Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered)

• SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

• Display: 16 inches, up to 3200x2000 (3.2K), 120Hz, 16:10, OLED, 1600 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, 100% DCI-P3, 100% AdobeRGB, Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000

• Camera: 5MP

• Audio: 2x 2W tweeters, 4x 2W woofers, Dolby Atmos

• Battery: 84Wh

• Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4

• Price: From $1,799

• Availability: Q2 2025

Lenovo's X Power tool, also powered by AI, is on board to help balance heat and noise, which will come in handy considering how much hardware is jammed inside the chassis that measures 0.70 inches (17.9mm) thin.

Indeed, the main attraction here will undoubtedly be the inclusion of up to an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, part of the latest "Blackwell" generation of hardware from Team Green.

If you often employ NVIDIA Studio, this could prove to be one of the best creator laptops around.

Lenovo, however, makes no mention of the new GPU's AI capabilities. The desktop RTX 5070 is expected to hit around 988 TOPS of power for AI work, and the mobile version should be somewhere close.

Instead, it seems like the baked-in AI tools from Lenovo will rely on up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H from the Series 2 "Arrow Lake" lineup.

The problem? These CPUs have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that hits 13 TOPS, which isn't even enough to handle Copilot+ in Windows 11 (which needs at least 40 TOPS).

Windows Central's Zachary Boddy recently reviewed the Core Ultra 9 285H, highlighting the same concerns — it's a strong chip, but its AI abilities are severely lacking.

Image 1 of 4 The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i "Aura Edition" (Gen 10)'s lid has the communications bar at the top. (Image credit: Lenovo) A look at the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i "Aura Edition" (Gen 10)'s lid and comms bar. (Image credit: Lenovo) The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i "Aura Edition" (Gen 10) is a sleek PC despite the hardware inside. (Image credit: Lenovo) A full keyboard with numpad and top-firing speakers are an ideal setup for busy creators. (Image credit: Lenovo)

AI performance quirks aside, the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU will pair well with the 16-inch display that features a relatively rare tandem OLED setup, pushing brightness to 1,600 nits with a double layer of OLED pixels.

That's the brightest screen I've ever seen, easily besting the laptops I've included in my list of the best laptops with bright screens.

With 100% reproduction for sRGB, AdobeRGB, and DCI-P3 color gamuts, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, most creators won't feel a major need to connect to an external display.

Lenovo's Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition is made for AI-enhanced creativity

Image 1 of 4 The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i 14 "Aura Edition" (Gen 10) sitting open with right-side ports in view. (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo's Yoga Pro 7i 14 "Aura Edition" (Gen 10) has a slim design with a communications bar along the top edge of the lid. (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo's Yoga Pro 7i 14 "Aura Edition" (Gen 10) has a raised edge along the back to promote airflow. (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo's Yoga Pro 7i 14 "Aura Edition" (Gen 10) has top-firing speakers flanking keycaps with 1.5mm travel. (Image credit: Lenovo)

The 16-inch Yoga 9i Aura Edition (Gen 10) hits about 4.25 pounds (1.93kg) and has roughly a 14-inch footprint. That might be too big for some users, which is where the 14-inch Yoga 7i comes in.

The smaller Yoga 7i weighs about 3.4 pounds (1.54kg) and has a much smaller footprint, making it easier to tote with you.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition 14" (Gen 10) • CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

• GPU: Intel Arc (integrated)

• NPU: 13 TOPS

• RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533MHz

• SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe

• Display: 14 inches, 3000x1876 (3K), 120Hz, 16:10, OLED, 1000 nits, 100% sRGB, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 1000

• Camera: 5MP

• Audio: 4 speakers, Dolby Atmos

• Battery: 84Wh

• Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4

• Price: TBD

• Availability: TBD (No NA release)

The smaller size does not, however, provide enough space inside for a discrete GPU. Instead, the laptop relies on integrated Intel Arc graphics that come with the Core Ultra H-series chips.

New to the Gen 10 model is a reworked keyboard as part of the Yoga Premium Suite. It has 1.5mm key travel — anything above 1.2mm is usually quite comfy — with the keycaps giving way to four Dolby Atmos speakers.

Here, too, you'll find an OLED display. It's a smaller 14.5-inch screen to fit the more compact chassis, but it has the same 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision compatibility.

The resolution hits 3000x1876, and it manages 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 color reproduction. However, it lacks the Tandem OLED feature, meaning brightness tops out at about 1,000 nits.

What is Lenovo Aura Edition?

A look at the first three Aura Edition laptops that launched in 2024. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (Gen 10)'s expected starting price of about $1,799 caught me off guard.

While Lenovo doesn't specify right now the exact hardware in the baseline model, it's expected that the $1,799 price won't include a Core Ultra 9 CPU, RTX 5070 GPU, or the tandem OLED display (or at least not at a 3K resolution).

So why such a high price for the baseline model? It falls partly on the Aura Edition improvements that come with Lenovo's partnership with Intel.

Aura Edition — first spotted alongside new Lenovo laptops announced at IFA 2024 — is essentially a brand name for what every laptop maker is currently attempting to do: create AI features that people actually want to use.

[Aura Edition] is the result of a multi-year collaborative development process between Lenovo and Intel to create a set of distinct software, hardware, and AI features that streamline the PC experience and make computing a more personalized, productive, and protected experience. - Lenovo

Having an "Aura Edition" laptop grants you access to certain exclusive features with a focus on improved productivity, wellness, collaboration, security, battery life, sharing, and more.

More new Lenovo laptops unveiled at MWC 2025

Lenovo new "Aura Edition" laptops aren't the only new devices shown off at WMC 2025, with three others expected to launch in North America.

The Yoga 7 2-in-1 (Gen 10), available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, is a refresh, now with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, integrated Radeon graphics, and a 2.8K OLED touch display.

The 14-inch Yoga 7 2-in-1 should launch in March 2025 starting at $899. The 16-inch model will come later in Q3 2025 with a starting price of $849.

Last is the 15-inch IdeaPad Slim 3x (Gen 10) expected to arrive in March 2025 starting at $649.

The Ideapad Slim 3x is a more affordable option that uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip for excellent AI performance and battery life. The laptop will be available with up to a QHD+ OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate.