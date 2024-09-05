Look! No hands! Lenovo's new concept laptop can tilt and twist all on its own, thanks to the power of AI.

Lenovo's latest concept laptop can twist and rotate on its own to track your face or swap into different modes.

What you need to know

Lenovo showed off a concept PC at IFA 2024 that can open and rotate on its own.

The Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC can switch to different modes by following voice commands or be set to follow your face.

With AI, the laptop can keep its display in the optimal viewing angle for a user, even if that person stands up or moves around.

Lenovo also unveiled several devices at IFA 2024 that will be available for purchase, including its new "Aura Edition" laptops.

Forget passing the one-hand open test. Lenovo has a new concept PC that can be opened without the use of any hands. The Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC is a proof of concept device that features a screen that can tilt, open up, and twist without needing to be touched. You can command the display of the laptop with your voice or it can track you with cameras to keep the screen facing you.

While you won't be able to purchase an auto-twisting laptop from Lenovo any time soon, the PC maker showed off a working concept at IFA 2024. While some concept PCs fail to see the light of day, such as Razer's gaming laptop with three screens that got stolen, manufacturers often use lessons from concept hardware to shape devices that ship to the public. For example, parts of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold were first seen in proof of concept hardware.

If you're more interested in devices that will appear on store shelves, Lenovo announced two new "Aura Edition" laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

Lenovo Auto-Twist AI PC Concept: Redefining Focus, Uniquely Centered Around You. - YouTube Watch On

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

Who is this for?

When I first saw the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC, I wondered who would want such a device. We've seen flipping and twisting laptops before, which I understand the value of, but I wasn't sure about the automated aspect of Lenovo's concept. But after speaking with a few folks and watching some hands-on videos, I can see the appeal of an automated laptop like this, even if it isn't for everyone.

Teachers or presenters who often stand up and move around their desk would benefit from a laptop screen following them around and staying at an optimal viewing angle. Lenovo also highlighted the ergonomic benefits of a screen that changes its angle to make it easier to look at. While the concept laptop has "twist" in its name, the screen of the PC can also tilt, which is important when aiming to reduce neck strain.

For those that don't want their PC tracking their every move, the option to control the laptop with voice is a nice option. It would probably be a bit awkward in a crowded office, but I think most would let any awkwardness lie if a laptop moving during a meeting was useful and made it easier to share content.