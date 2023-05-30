MSI and Mercedes-AMG team up to create a sleek and powerful gaming laptop
MSI's new laptop packs powerful specs into a thin-and-light body.
What you need to know
- MSI partnered with Mercedes-AMG to create a custom version of the Stealth 16 gaming laptop.
- The PC features red accents and other design elements recognizable from Mercedes-AMG.
- The laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an RTX 4070 GPU.
MSI just announced a new laptop that was made in partnership with Mecedes-AMG. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is a co-branded version of the Stealth 16. It features powerful internals, including a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to an RTX 4070, all within a thin body that weighs just 1.88 kg.
CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H
GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
Display: 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400)
Color: 100% DCI-P3
Speakers: 6-speaker system with Dynaudio
Battery: 99.9Whr
The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has a Selenite Gray body and a rhombus pattern that will look familiar to the performance car brand. The laptop features Mecedes-AMG throughout, as do cable ties, a USB driver, a mouse pad, and a postcard that are available for a limited time in a bundle.
Regardless of if you care about the partnership with Mercedes, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has impressive specs. The 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 should easily handle the best PC games. The PC is also an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Studio laptop, which means it has a suite of AI tools and is validated for creators.
Despite its powerful internals, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport weighs 1.88 kg and is 19.95 mm thick.
The laptop features a 16:10 OLED display with a UHD+ (3840 x 2400 resolution). That screen has 100% DCI-P3 color coverage as well. Per-key RGB keyboard lighting and a six-speaker sound system round out what looks to be a solid experience for both gaming and creativity.
MSI has not shared pricing information about the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport yet. The company has not shared pricing details either.
Alongside the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, MSI discussed the Creator Z17 HX Studio, Alpha 17, Prestige 16, and Commercial 14 laptops at Computex 2023.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.