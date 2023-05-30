MSI and Mercedes-AMG team up to create a sleek and powerful gaming laptop

What you need to know

MSI partnered with Mercedes-AMG to create a custom version of the Stealth 16 gaming laptop.

The PC features red accents and other design elements recognizable from Mercedes-AMG.

The laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an RTX 4070 GPU.

MSI just announced a new laptop that was made in partnership with Mecedes-AMG. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is a co-branded version of the Stealth 16. It features powerful internals, including a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to an RTX 4070, all within a thin body that weighs just 1.88 kg.

Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport specs CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Display: 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400)

Color: 100% DCI-P3

Speakers: 6-speaker system with Dynaudio

Battery: 99.9Whr

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has a Selenite Gray body and a rhombus pattern that will look familiar to the performance car brand. The laptop features Mecedes-AMG throughout, as do cable ties, a USB driver, a mouse pad, and a postcard that are available for a limited time in a bundle.

Regardless of if you care about the partnership with Mercedes, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has impressive specs. The 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 should easily handle the best PC games. The PC is also an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Studio laptop, which means it has a suite of AI tools and is validated for creators.

Despite its powerful internals, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport weighs 1.88 kg and is 19.95 mm thick.

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport features high-end internals from Intel and NVIDIA and exclusive design elements from Mercedes-AMG. (Image credit: MSI)

The laptop features a 16:10 OLED display with a UHD+ (3840 x 2400 resolution). That screen has 100% DCI-P3 color coverage as well. Per-key RGB keyboard lighting and a six-speaker sound system round out what looks to be a solid experience for both gaming and creativity.

MSI has not shared pricing information about the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport yet. The company has not shared pricing details either.

Alongside the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, MSI discussed the Creator Z17 HX Studio, Alpha 17, Prestige 16, and Commercial 14 laptops at Computex 2023.