Dell's new XPS lineup: One desktop, two laptops — cutting-edge and customizable

What you need to know

Dell has refreshed its performance-grade XPS laptops and desktops with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and the latest NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics.

Core CPUs and the latest graphics. The XPS desktop (8960) is now available, starting at $2489.99 from Dell's official website.

from Dell's official website. Both Dell XPS 15 (9530) and XPS 17 (9730) laptops will be available from March 2, 2023, starting at $2949 and $3399, respectively.

Dell's XPS line of laptops and desktops are some of the best in both categories. They're powerful machines with elegant designs, rivaling even the Microsoft Surface as the best Windows laptop option, among other heavy hitters. Unveiling its latest revisions, Dell is seemingly improving upon perfection with two new laptops coming within the month and a customizable desktop computer available today.

The latest XPS machines are loaded with cutting-edge components, including 13th Gen Intel Core processors, with H-series chips for the XPS laptops for desktop-grade performance. No matter your choice, each model prioritizes airflow for proper thermal control. Designed to stay quiet under pressure, the XPS 15 and 17 laptops feature customizable parts at the point of sale, the same as the XPS desktop.

Dell XPS desktop (8960)

Dell XPS desktop (8960) (Image credit: Dell)

The default configuration for Dell's new XPS desktop includes an Intel 13th Gen i7-13700K CPU, 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 512GB solid-state drive, a 750W power supply, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, but every aspect can be customized before purchase. Some parts will be available closer to mid-2023, but each XPS can be personalized.

Choose between a graphite or platinum color option for the steel case, designed for accessibility for future upgrades thanks to the use of standardized PC parts. Supporting up to a 1000W power supply to support 450W graphics cards, you can expand the XPS storage over its four storage bays and PCIe expansion slots. No matter your choices, each custom-made XPS desktop is designed for optimal airflow to keep temperatures under control during heavy use.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Dell XPS desktop Processor Intel 13th Gen i5-13400

Intel 13th Gen i5-13600K

Intel 13th Gen i7-13700

Intel 13th Gen i7-13700K

Intel 13th Gen i9-13900

Intel 13th Gen i9-13900K Cooling Standard air cooling (65W CPUs)

Advanced air cooling (125W -K CPUs)

Performance liquid cooling (both) Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Memory 8GB DDR5-4800

16GB DDR5-4800

32GB DDR5-4800

64GB DDR5-4800 Storage 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD

2TB 7200RPM SATA HDD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 12GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 8GB

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB Power supply 460W Bronze

750W Platinum

1000W Platinum Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i (2x2)

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i (2x2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Killer E3100G Ethernet Ports 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (front)

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (front)

2x USB-A 2.0

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2

DisplayPort 1.4

7.1 channel audio Dimensions 372.9 x 173 x 426.9 mm Weight 8.62kg (starting)

13.34kg (maximum)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS desktop (8960) | Starting at $2489.99 from Dell (opens in new tab) Totally customizable, the new Dell XPS desktop offers the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to the i9k series with a wealth of graphics options from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. Available now.

Dell XPS 15 (9530)

Dell XPS 15 (9530) (Image credit: Dell)

Featuring a 16:10 edge-to-edge display, the new XPS 15 is precision-crafted to house cutting-edge hardware in a lightweight and durable frame. The standard model will ship with an Intel 13th Gen i9 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Dell XPS 15 Processor Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H

Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H

Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Memory 8GB DDR5-4800

16GB DDR5-4800

32GB DDR5-4800

64GB DDR5-4800 Storage 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD Graphics Intel Arc A370M 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Display 15.6" 3.5K (3456 x 2160) HDR OLED touch 400-nits

15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2 Security TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified

TCG certified

Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader

Windows Hello camera Power 130W AC adapter (USB-C) Battery 86Whr battery (built-in) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2

SD card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo Audio 2x 2.5W woofers

2x 1.5W tweeters Dimensions 18 x 344.72 x 230.14 mm Weight 1.86 kg (FHD+)

1.92 kg (OLED)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15 (9530) | Starting at $2949 on March 2, 2023 (opens in new tab) Designed for creators, the new Dell XPS 15 is customizable to perfectly match your needs as a portable performance machine with advanced thermal control. Coming in March 2023.

Dell XPS 17 (9730)

Dell XPS 17 (9730) (Image credit: Dell)

The XPS 17 features a larger 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display with a gorgeous 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, protected by a combination of aluminum and carbon fiber casing with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating. The standard model will ship with an Intel 13th Gen i9 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Dell XPS 17 Processor Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H

Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H

Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Memory 8GB DDR5-4800

16GB DDR5-4800

32GB DDR5-4800

64GB DDR5-4800 Storage 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Display 17" 4K (3840 x 2400) HDR touch 500-nits

15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2 Security TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified

Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader

Windows Hello camera Power 130W AC adapter (USB-C) Battery 97Whr battery (built-in) Ports 4x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

SD card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo Audio 2x 2.5W woofers

2x 1.5W tweeters Dimensions 19.5 x 374.45 x 248.05 mm Weight 2.31 kg (FHD+)

2.44 kg (OLED)