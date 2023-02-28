Dell's new XPS lineup: One desktop, two laptops — cutting-edge and customizable
Dell reveals its best-ever XPS 15 and 17 laptops alongside a custom-built XPS desktop PC.
What you need to know
- Dell has refreshed its performance-grade XPS laptops and desktops with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and the latest NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics.
- The XPS desktop (8960) is now available, starting at $2489.99 from Dell's official website.
- Both Dell XPS 15 (9530) and XPS 17 (9730) laptops will be available from March 2, 2023, starting at $2949 and $3399, respectively.
Dell's XPS line of laptops and desktops are some of the best in both categories. They're powerful machines with elegant designs, rivaling even the Microsoft Surface as the best Windows laptop option, among other heavy hitters. Unveiling its latest revisions, Dell is seemingly improving upon perfection with two new laptops coming within the month and a customizable desktop computer available today.
The latest XPS machines are loaded with cutting-edge components, including 13th Gen Intel Core processors, with H-series chips for the XPS laptops for desktop-grade performance. No matter your choice, each model prioritizes airflow for proper thermal control. Designed to stay quiet under pressure, the XPS 15 and 17 laptops feature customizable parts at the point of sale, the same as the XPS desktop.
Dell XPS desktop (8960)
The default configuration for Dell's new XPS desktop includes an Intel 13th Gen i7-13700K CPU, 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 512GB solid-state drive, a 750W power supply, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, but every aspect can be customized before purchase. Some parts will be available closer to mid-2023, but each XPS can be personalized.
Choose between a graphite or platinum color option for the steel case, designed for accessibility for future upgrades thanks to the use of standardized PC parts. Supporting up to a 1000W power supply to support 450W graphics cards, you can expand the XPS storage over its four storage bays and PCIe expansion slots. No matter your choices, each custom-made XPS desktop is designed for optimal airflow to keep temperatures under control during heavy use.
|Category
|Dell XPS desktop
|Processor
|Intel 13th Gen i5-13400
Intel 13th Gen i5-13600K
Intel 13th Gen i7-13700
Intel 13th Gen i7-13700K
Intel 13th Gen i9-13900
Intel 13th Gen i9-13900K
|Cooling
|Standard air cooling (65W CPUs)
Advanced air cooling (125W -K CPUs)
Performance liquid cooling (both)
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|8GB DDR5-4800
16GB DDR5-4800
32GB DDR5-4800
64GB DDR5-4800
|Storage
|512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD
2TB 7200RPM SATA HDD
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 12GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB
AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 8GB
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB
|Power supply
|460W Bronze
750W Platinum
1000W Platinum
|Connectivity
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i (2x2)
Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i (2x2)
Bluetooth 5.2
Killer E3100G Ethernet
|Ports
|3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (front)
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (front)
2x USB-A 2.0
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2
DisplayPort 1.4
7.1 channel audio
|Dimensions
|372.9 x 173 x 426.9 mm
|Weight
|8.62kg (starting)
13.34kg (maximum)
Dell XPS desktop (8960) | Starting at $2489.99 from Dell (opens in new tab)
Totally customizable, the new Dell XPS desktop offers the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to the i9k series with a wealth of graphics options from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. Available now.
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
Featuring a 16:10 edge-to-edge display, the new XPS 15 is precision-crafted to house cutting-edge hardware in a lightweight and durable frame. The standard model will ship with an Intel 13th Gen i9 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.
|Category
|Dell XPS 15
|Processor
|Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H
Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H
Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|8GB DDR5-4800
16GB DDR5-4800
32GB DDR5-4800
64GB DDR5-4800
|Storage
|512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD
|Graphics
|Intel Arc A370M 4GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB
|Display
|15.6" 3.5K (3456 x 2160) HDR OLED touch 400-nits
15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits
|Connectivity
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2
Bluetooth 5.2
|Security
|TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified
TCG certified
Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader
Windows Hello camera
|Power
|130W AC adapter (USB-C)
|Battery
|86Whr battery (built-in)
|Ports
|2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2
SD card reader
3.5mm headphone/microphone combo
|Audio
|2x 2.5W woofers
2x 1.5W tweeters
|Dimensions
|18 x 344.72 x 230.14 mm
|Weight
|1.86 kg (FHD+)
1.92 kg (OLED)
Dell XPS 15 (9530) | Starting at $2949 on March 2, 2023 (opens in new tab)
Designed for creators, the new Dell XPS 15 is customizable to perfectly match your needs as a portable performance machine with advanced thermal control. Coming in March 2023.
Dell XPS 17 (9730)
The XPS 17 features a larger 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display with a gorgeous 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, protected by a combination of aluminum and carbon fiber casing with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating. The standard model will ship with an Intel 13th Gen i9 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.
|Category
|Dell XPS 17
|Processor
|Intel 13th Gen i5-13500H
Intel 13th Gen i7-13700H
Intel 13th Gen i9-13900H
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Memory
|8GB DDR5-4800
16GB DDR5-4800
32GB DDR5-4800
64GB DDR5-4800
|Storage
|512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD
8TB (2x 4TB) PCIe 4 x4 SSD
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB
|Display
|17" 4K (3840 x 2400) HDR touch 500-nits
15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nits
|Connectivity
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2
Bluetooth 5.2
|Security
|TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified
Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader
Windows Hello camera
|Power
|130W AC adapter (USB-C)
|Battery
|97Whr battery (built-in)
|Ports
|4x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)
SD card reader
3.5mm headphone/microphone combo
|Audio
|2x 2.5W woofers
2x 1.5W tweeters
|Dimensions
|19.5 x 374.45 x 248.05 mm
|Weight
|2.31 kg (FHD+)
2.44 kg (OLED)
Dell XPS 17 (9730) | Starting at $3399 on March 2, 2023 (opens in new tab)
Dell's most powerful XPS laptop to date, the new XPS 17, offers a range of extreme performance components alongside a stunning display. Coming in March 2023.
Ben is the channel editor for all things tech-related at Windows Central. That includes PCs, the components inside, and any accessory you can connect to a Windows desktop or Xbox console. Not restricted to one platform, he also has a keen interest in Valve's Steam Deck handheld and the Linux-based operating system inside. Fueling this career with coffee since 2021, you can usually find him behind one screen or another. Find him on Mastodon @trzomb@mastodon.online to ask questions or share opinions.
