New Surface Pro 9, Laptop 5 skins launched by dbrand

Microsoft recently announced its Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 alongside several other devices. If you'd like to add a layer of protection to your new Surface or personalize it a bit, dbrand has good news for you. Skins are now available from dbrand for the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. We're still holding out for a gigantic skin for the Surface Studio 2+.

Skins start at $22.95 for the Surface Pro 9 and $24.95 for the Surface Laptop 5. Pricing varies quite a bit depending on the material and pattern that you choose.

There have been dbrand skins for the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lineups for years, but the well-known skin designer has added some new patterns to its library. Glitch, Arctic, and Navy camo skins are now available, along with fan favorites such as matte black and marble.

You can also get leather skins in three colors: Real Tan, Real Brown, and Real Black. The emphasis here is on "skin" and "real," as dbrand highlights that the skins are made of actual leather. "Full-grain Tan Leather. Cows died for this," reads the listing. That's a pro for some shoppers and a con for others, but it's an important factor regardless of where you sit.

Our Executive Editor Daniel Rubino went hands-on with dbrand's Surface Pro 8 leather skins last year. They were limited edition at the time but have become a standard option from the company.

