Poll: Will you purchase a foldable PC?

While foldable tech has become more commonplace on the mobile side of things, we're starting to see growth when it comes to the PC market. Both the ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold were unveiled at IFA 2022 this week. They illustrate a refinement in folding screens on laptops and pioneer a category of PCs.

Both ASUS and Lenovo's flexible laptops support multiple postures, including acting as large tablets, clamshell laptops, and portable All-in-Ones. The ThinkPad X1 Fold can also fold while in portrait mode to create a pseudo-multi-monitor setup.

While the technology behind foldable PCs is intriguing, we'd like to know if our readers find it practical. Do you plan to purchase a foldable PC at some point within the next year? Perhaps you plan to wait until the technology matures. On the other hand, you may never want a folding laptop. Let us know where you stand in our latest poll.

For those that aren't caught up on the latest foldables, here's what our Senior Editor Rich Edmonds had to say about the Zenbook 17 Fold:

"The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold is a truly unique device for the company to launch. We've seen the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, which has a secondary screen but sacrifices keyboard space in doing so. The Zenbook 17 Fold simply expands the display to cover the entire surface area, removing the keyboard altogether. It may sound strange on paper, but after unboxing you begin to understand the potential."

Our Executive Editor Daniel Rubino went hands-on with the new ThinkPad X1 Fold this week as well:

"With five postures (laptop mode, landscape PC, portrait PC, book mode, and tablet), the new Lenovo X1 Fold is undoubtedly the most versatile PC around. When folded up and closed, you can see how it is dwarfed by a proper 16-inch laptop (the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme). It’s night and day, making the X1 Fold a much more portable PC (granted, the X1 Extreme is also miles more powerful)."

