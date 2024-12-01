RED ALERT: For 11 hours, HP has an AMD laptop with 32GB of RAM for $495, which is $2,000 off its regular price 🫨

The HP EliteBook 845 normally costs arond $2,500, but is now only $495, but only for a few hours.

There are always good laptop deals on Cyber Monday, but this $495 deal from HP is quite unbelievable, even for Cyber Monday.

For starters, it has a 512GB SSD and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7545U (4.9GHz) processor. However, this laptop also packs 32GB of DDR5 RAM (2x16 GB), making it quite capable and with strong specs for less than $500.

Indeed, the regular price for this HP EliteBook 845 (14-inch) Gen 10 laptop is $2,478 MSRP (!), but it is now an absurd 80% off, but ONLY for 11 more hours.

Red Alert HP EliteBook 845 (G10)

Was: $2,478

Now: $495.00 at HP.com 80% OFF! ✅Perfect for: Everyday use, someone who wants long battery life from their laptop, creative work, app development, professional work. ❌Avoid if: You're looking to do some heavy gaming. Display: 14" 1920x1200 IPS, anti-glare, 250 nits CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7545U (4.9GHz) GPU: Radeon 740M RAM: 32GB DDR5-5600. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: No Copilot+ PC: No Launch date: Late-2023 👉See at: HP.com

What is an EliteBook anyway?

To be clear, HP’s EliteBook line is primarily for business users. They’re robustly built, meant to take a beating, and designed to last years of daily abuse.

But they’re also really nice. Indeed, I often take the higher-end EliteBook 1040 with me when I travel because I love HP’s keyboards and its minimalist, silver chassis design.

The EliteBook 800-series is its upper-midrange offering. EliteBooks fetch that $2,000 price point because they tend to be higher-end, support enterprise features, and offer better support.

Although built for enterprise, this laptop can be used by any consumer (student, homebody, grandparent) without a hitch. HP doesn’t include much “business software” on board, and it functions just like any consumer laptop. I know this because that’s how I use them, and I’ve been a big fan of EliteBooks for years.

The HP EliteBook 845 G10 is one classy looking laptop with plenty of ports and a LOT of RAM, all for $495.00. (Image credit: HP)

What else is good about this laptop?

Additionally, this laptop's features include a modest 14" diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, and anti-glare display. That’s not high resolution and not the brightest, but the tradeoff is IMPROVED battery life because displays draw the most power in any laptop (followed by the CPU). When you combine it with the energy-efficient AMD Ryzen 5 7545U (4.9GHz) processor, this laptop should get you some excellent battery life (it also ships with the larger 51 WHr “long life 3 cell” battery).

Moreover, you get HP’s famed 5MP front-facing camera (from my experience, HP does some of the best webcams) with Windows Hello face recognition, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two Type-A legacy ports, HDMI 2.1, and a mic/headphone jack.

For storage, you get a very fast 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which is also user-upgradable, and AMD Radeon 740M for graphics.

Weighing just 3.05 lbs, this is also a relatively light 14-inch laptop, likely due to the premium aluminum materials used for the chassis.

Who should buy the EliteBook 845?

If you’re looking for an all-around laptop for Office, email, web surfing, app development, light video editing, some light CAD work, or anything that can benefit from 32GB of RAM, you’ll be happy.

This is a good option for students for class, note-taking, and writing.

But really, for $495, you can’t go wrong with this laptop, as anyone could benefit from it (yeah, you can do some light gaming, too).

