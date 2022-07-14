Save $280 on the Lenovo Legion 5i laptop in Microsoft's limited-time sale

The Microsoft Store has a limited-time sale going on covering several laptops, including some gaming machines. You can save big on a lot of options, but if you're looking for a specific recommendation check out the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on sale for $779.99 (opens in new tab). That's $280 off what it normally goes for at Microsoft. Considering it has a discrete graphics card, this deal makes the Legion 5i supremely affordable.

The full sale from Microsoft (opens in new tab) includes a ton of other laptops we like as well, including the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey and Asus VivoBook. Find the model with the right features that fits your budget.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop | $1,060 $779.99 (opens in new tab) We really like the Legion 5i as it's a solid machine with great features and enough power for some gaming. Plus, in this case, it's on sale and down to an affordable price.

We reviewed the Legion 5i when it was first released, and Cale Hunt gave it 4 out of 5 stars. He called it "impressive" and said "The no-nonsense chassis, the rear port hub, and the comfortable keyboard are all great design choices."

The laptop includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for fast read and write speeds. It is also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which means you can use this laptop for all sorts of things, including video games. Those games will look pretty good, too, on the 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and an IPS panel.

You get a lot of connectivity options with the Legion 5i, too. It has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports that include Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 functionality. It also has four USB-A 3.1 ports and HDMI.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a built-in 720p webcam in case you need to do a little business at some point.