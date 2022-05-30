Save $470 on the Spectre x360 laptop in HP's Memorial Day sale

HP certainly isn't one to miss out on the Memorial Day savings, and one of the best laptops in the HP lineup is currently on sale for just $1049.99 through the HP store (opens in new tab). The HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop has dropped in price just for Memorial Day, which means today might be your last chance to snag it at this price. The same model normally sells for around $1,520. Plus, thanks to the Memorial Day deals you can get free shipping and an extra 5% off any accessory you might want with it.



This isn't the only thing on sale at HP right now, either. There are dozens of products from laptops to desktops to accessories on sale for Memorial Day. Browse the full sale (opens in new tab), especially if you're looking for something specific.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 laptop $1,520 $1,049.99 at HP (opens in new tab) A powerful laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor good for up to 5.0GHz speeds, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD with 32GB Intel Optane memory.

The Spectre x360 is our runner up choice for the best Windows laptop available right now. It has a fantastic display with options to upgrade to an OLED panel and full touchscreen support along with great hardware.



You can read more about our thoughts on this convertible laptop in our review that gave it 5 out of 5 stars. Daniel Rubino said this laptop "brings all of HP's best innovations into one device" and added "It ticks all the right boxes — it's just a fun laptop to use, especially for typing."



This particular configuration includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with up to 5.0GHz speeds, integrated Intel iris Xe graphics, and 8GB RAM. It also has a 512GB Intel solid state drive with fast loading times, along with 32GB Intel Optane Memory to really lower wait times.



The 13.5-inch display includes a 1920 x 1280 pixel resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and full touchscreen support. It has edge-to-edge glass to take full advantage of every centimeter of space and an IPS panel that looks great.