Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Which 2-in-1 should you buy?

Surface Pro 10 for Business Check Amazon See at Microsoft The Surface Pro 10 for Business is a more affordable 2-in-1 PC that should appeal to more people. It might not lean into the business lifestyle quite as much as the Latitude 7350 Detachable, but it's still a secure PC with 15W Intel Core Ultra CPUs and the usual attention to detail that you only find in Surface products. For Starts at a more affordable price

Brighter display, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

Premium 2-in-1 design refined over many years

Should offer better performance thanks to 15W CPUs

Quality audio and cameras Against Keyboard and pen cost extra

Not as many security features available Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable View at Dell Check Amazon Dell's Latitude 7350 Detachable lives firmly in the business world, with many security features available. It does, however, cost a lot more than the Surface Pro 10 for Business, which means it will likely appeal more to enterprise buyers or professionals who can't live without certain secure options. For Some extra security features useful for professionals

Gorgeous 2-in-1 design, includes a 3.5mm audio jack

Dual 8MP cameras, front-facing IR Against More expensive, keyboard and pen sold separately

Display isn't quite as impressive

9W CPUs won't likely offer as much raw performance

Keyboard touchpad has built-in shortcuts

When it comes to the best 2-in-1 laptops, at least those with a true detachable design where the keyboard can be completely removed, the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable are two top options.

Both of these devices were refreshed for 2024, coming at you with Intel's Core Ultra processors (CPU), touch displays with 2.8K resolution, and several extra features designed to accommodate a professional life.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 for Business starts at a much more affordable price, though both devices require you to buy the keyboard and active pen separately. If you're shopping for a new laptop that can keep up with your professional life, this guide should give you some insight into which device is better suited to your needs.

Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Specs

Before getting too deep into the comparison of these two laptops, it's worth taking a look at the raw specs that make up these devices. You might be able to find the information you need right here.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Surface Pro 10 for Business Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 165U, vPro Intel Core Ultra 5 134U, Core Ultra 7 164U, vPro RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Intel Graphics (integrated) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SED Camera Front-facing 1440p + IR, rear-facing 10.5MP Front-facing 8MP + IR, rear-facing 8MP Speakers Dual 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Dual speakers Display 13 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, touch 13.3 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), 3:2 aspect ratio, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, touch Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, nano SIM (optional) Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (optional) Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (optional) Battery 48Wh 46.5Wh Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches (287mm x 208.6mm x 9.3mm) 11.53 x 8.19 x 0.35 inches (292.9mm x 208mm x 8.9mm) Weight 1.94 pounds (0.88kg) 1.82 pounds (0.83kg) Price From $1,200 From $1,929

Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Price and availability

Both the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Latitude 7350 Detachable are now available to purchase. As mentioned, both laptops are sold as tablets only, and you'll have to spend extra to land the attachable keyboard or active pen.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business starts at a more modest $1,200 for a Core Ultra 5 135U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Wi-Fi connectivity. So far it doesn't look like extra 5G connectivity is available, but that is expected to change in the future.

The Surface Pro Keyboard for Business adds another $140 to the total cost. You can also add a Surface Slim Pen 2 for $130. There's also a bundle that includes the Surface Pro Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 — as well as a built-in cradle for the pen — that costs about $280.

On Dell's side, the Latitude 7350 Detachable starts at $1,929 for a model with Core Ultra 5 134U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The Collaboration Keyboard adds another $210, and the PN7350A active pen costs $55.

Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Design and features

Surface Pro 10 for Business looks a lot like the Surface Pro 9 shown here. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Surface Pro 10 for Business is a lot like the Surface Pro 9 when it comes to design, and Microsoft mostly focused on changes to the display, camera, connectivity, and performance hardware.

At the core, the Pro 10 for Business remains one of the most premium 2-in-1 laptops on the market, with a fold-out stand, slim design, and detachable keyboard. In our Surface Pro 9 review, Senior Editor Zac Bowden remarked, "This is what ten years of refining the same core idea looks like. It's a tablet that also happens to be able to replace your laptop."

Dell's Latitude 7350 Detachable follows a very similar design, with marginally larger dimensions to accommodate its 13.3-inch screen. It's still a "classic" 2-in-1 device with a fold-out stand and detachable keyboard.

Neither laptop goes too heavy on ports due to their compact size. Both models feature dual Thunderbolt 4 and Surface Connect, and the Latitude adds a 3.5mm audio jack. On the Surface Pro, it's Bluetooth or a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

Speaking of wireless connectivity, the Surface Pro 10 offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G is also an option. Dell's laptop has Wi-Fi 7 where available (falling back to Wi-Fi 6/6E in some markets), as well as optional 5G to stay connected everywhere.

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable with keyboard and pen. (Image credit: Dell)

Security features are really where the extra cost of the Latitude 7350 Detachable comes into play. Its 8MP front-facing camera has an IR sensor for Windows Hello, and the laptop is also equipped with Dell's human presence detection and Intelligent Privacy features. You can set it to blur your screen when someone looks over your shoulder, and you can also trust that it will automatically lock or unlock when you depart or approach.

The back of the tablet has room for an optional Smart Card reader and NFC reader, plus you can add a fingerprint reader if facial recognition isn't your preferred way to log in.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business also features an NFC reader, as well as a front-facing 1440p camera with IR sensor for facial recognition. A fingerprint reader can be had if you opt for the Signature Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader add-on. Both laptops have a TPM 2.0 chip.

Because these are tablet devices, both also have a rear-facing camera. The Latitude has an 8MP RGB camera, while the Pro 10 bumps it up to 10.5MP. Windows Studio Effects are onboard, and the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) included with the Core Ultra CPUs gives it a boost to help handle things like auto-framing, background blur, and eye contact.

(Image credit: Dell)

Audio is handled by dual 2W speakers on the Surface Pro 10 for Business, and Dolby Atmos is on board for deeper tuning abilities. The Latitude 7350 Detachable also has two speakers, though their output is not specified.

As mentioned, you have to buy the keyboard and active pen separately for both of these laptops. Both detachable keyboards feature a Copilot key, effectively placing them within the realm of what Microsoft considers an AI PC.

Dell's keyboard has a charging cradle built-in for the active pen, and the touchpad also features shortcuts for things like camera, microphone, and screen sharing.

There are several keyboard options for the Pro 10, with the ultimate setup including the same style of built-in active pen charging cradle.

Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Display

The Surface Pro 10 for Business gets a brighter display compared to the Surface Pro 9 (pictured here). (Image credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central)

These two laptops have similar touch displays with a boxy 3:2 aspect ratio that's ideal for a tablet. It also translates to more vertical space when you're using the device as a normal laptop.

Starting with Microsoft, the Surface Pro 10 has a marginally smaller 13-inch screen with 1300:1 contrast ratio, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, support for Dolby Vision IQ, up to 600 nits brightness even without HDR enabled, and an anti-reflective finish to further reduce glare.

On Dell's side, the Latitude 7350 Detachable comes with a 13.3-inch display with the same 2880x1920 resolution. It manages up to 500 nits brightness, it offers 100% sRGB color, and it has an anti-reflective coating. There's no mention of a refresh rate, which leads me to believe that it tops out at the usual 60Hz rather than having higher dynamic refresh capabilities.

Both laptops offer inking capabilities, further broadening their appeal to anyone who loves jotting down notes or making sketches.

Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Performance and battery

(Image credit: Dell)

Both 2-in-1 laptops are equipped with Intel's latest Core Ultra U-series CPUs featuring integrated graphics (non-ARC) and an NPU for a performance boost in certain AI tasks.

Though the chips look similar and both feature vPro, the Surface Pro 10 for Business uses the higher-powered 135U and 165U options that run at a 15W base TDP. The Latitude 7350 Detachable, on the other hand, goes with 134U and 164U options at a 9W base TDP.

You're getting the same 12-core count across chips, but you should expect better performance from the CPUs running at a higher TDP. The extra power draw will, of course, create more of a pull on the battery. We'll know more when we get these devices in for testing.

Beyond the CPUs, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is available with 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Latitude tops out at 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM; considering memory is soldered in both devices, you'll want to be sure to get the right amount from the factory.

The Latitude 7350 Detachable is available with up to 2TB of SSD storage, and Dell also offers a 512GB M.2 self-encrypting drive (SED) should you need extra security. Microsoft offers up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and it makes DIY upgrades easy thanks to a quick-access hatch on the back of the device.

Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable: Which should you buy?

Choosing between the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable will ultimately come down to how much you're willing to spend on a high-end laptop and how many security features you feel are necessary.

The Latitude starts at a much higher price, but it's more geared toward enterprise users who require advanced security features. Regular professionals might not need all that the Latitude has to offer, which is where the Surface Pro 10 for Business and its more affordable pricing will start to look mighty tempting.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business is still a secure PC, and it brings CPUs running at a higher TDP, a brighter 2.8K touch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, strong audio and video hardware, and optional 5G connectivity.

With a price difference of about $700 for introductory models, even before factoring in the extra cost of a keyboard and active pen, the Surface Pro 10 for Business should be the right pick for more people.

Do note that we're expecting consumer-focused Surface Pro 10 models with Arm CPUs to be announced May 2024, and anyone who doesn't want to shop at Microsoft's Business store should hold out to see what the new PCs have to offer.

Surface Pro 10 for Business Check Amazon See at Microsoft The Surface Pro 10 for Business starts at about $700 less than the Latitude 7350 Detachable, which alone will likely drive many casual professionals toward Microsoft's 2-in-1 device. It doesn't have quite as many security features, but for many people that won't matter in the face of all its perks.