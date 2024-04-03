Dell's Latitude 7350 Detachable is now available, adding competition for the Surface Pro 10

What you need to know

The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable, a 2-in-1 PC with a business focus, is now available to buy starting at about $1,929.

The 2-in-1 laptop features a detachable keyboard and touchpad, fold-out stand on the back, a 13.3-inch touch display with 2.8K resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color, and inking capabilities.

Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 134U or Core Ultra 7 164U CPUs, the laptop includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to help with AI tasks.

The keyboard is sold separately for about $210, the active pen for about $55.

Dell's Latitude 7350 Detachable, announced earlier this year, is now available to purchase straight from the official Dell website. It's very possible it will soon find itself on our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops. It features a detachable keyboard, fold-out stand on the back, and inking capabilities for its touch display, making it a stellar alternative to the new Surface Pro 10.

Prices start at $1,929 for models with an Intel Core Ultra 5 134U processor (CPU), integrated Intel graphics, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Prices jump all the way up to about $2,790 when you add a Core Ultra 7 164U CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, but there are plenty of stops along the way for memory and storage if you need to tweak the configuration to better suit your budget.

It's important to note that these prices do not include the attachable keyboard, which itself includes a charging cradle for an active pen. The keyboard is listed separately at Dell and adds another $210 to the total cost. The PN7350A active pen is also listed separately at Dell and costs about $55.

Microsoft does the same sort of separate pricing for the keyboard, which I wish would stop with future 2-in-1 models. I really don't consider these laptops to be complete without the attachable keyboard, and getting near the end of the configuration process only to realize you need to factor in hundreds more is really not a fun buying experience.

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable being used on a desk. (Image credit: Dell)

All models, no matter the performance hardware inside, come with a 13.3-inch touch display with 2880x1920 (2.8K) resolution, anti-reflective and anti-smudge finish, 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, and active pen support for inking. I wish that the panel was OLED instead of IPS at this price, but it's nevertheless a bright screen with a resolution that will look very crisp at the 13.3-inch size.

Above the display is a crisp 8MP webcam with IR for facial recognition through Windows Hello, as well as Dell's Intelligent Privacy feature that can automatically blur your screen to onlookers or automatically lock your PC when you step away. The added security is something I can't live without now that I've begun using it, and it's great to see it included as standard. The back of the tablet also features another 8MP camera.

The tablet can be configured with a fingerprint reader, Smart Card reader, and NFC should you need the extra security features. Dell does list WWAN capabilities in some documentation, but it doesn't look to yet be available at launch.

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/latitude-7350-detachable/spd/latitude-13-7350-detachable-laptop/gctol7350dtblusvp" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">From $1,920 at Dell Dell's refreshed Latitude 7350 Detachable is a business-focused 2-in-1 laptop featuring Intel's Core Ultra U-series CPUs, 13.3-inch touch display with 2.8K resolution, and plenty of security measures to keep you and your data safe.

A big upgrade to compete with the Surface Pro 10

Surface Pro 10 for business. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Latitude 7350 Detachable is a successor to 2021's Latitude 7320 model, and I'm very glad that Dell didn't just discontinue the lineup. True 2-in-1 PCs aren't all that common, so it's great to see an alternative to Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro alongside the likes of the ThinkPad X12 Detachable (Gen 2).

Compared to the older 7320 Detachable model, Dell has improved performance with the latest Intel Core Ultra U-series chips, bumped up the display resolution from FHD+ to 2.8K (while keeping the boxy 3:2 aspect ratio), and has improved the front-facing camera while also adding extra security features as default.

Not only is the Latitude 7350 Detachable a big upgrade over the previous generation, it's also very much in line with the Surface Pro 10 for business that was unveiled March 21.

Both the Latitude 7350 Detachable and Surface Pro 10 for business are powered by Intel's Core Ultra U-series chips — albeit with 15W options for the Pro 10 and 9W options for the Latitude — with included NPU for a boost to AI tasks, and both devices feature a touch display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 2.8K resolution.

The Surface Pro 10 for business has picked up 5G connectivity (something that should eventually be available for the Latitude 7350 Detachable) as well as NFC for added security.

The detachable keyboard for each laptop has a Copilot button for quick access to your AI companion, and both have a cradle to keep your active pen nearby anytime you need to do some inking. Dell takes things a step further by adding a collaboration touchpad with built-in shortcuts for things like camera, audio, and screen sharing.

Perhaps the most notable difference for most people is the pricing. Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 for business starts at $1,200 for a model with Core Ultra 5 135U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, whereas the cheapest Latitude 7350 Detachable model kicks things off at about $1,929.

That's a huge price difference no matter the difference in specs and features, and if I was comparing the two models to buy for myself, the cost would likely be the heaviest factor when weighing my decision.

