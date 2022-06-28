Surface Go 2 firmware update addresses 'critical security vulnerability'
By Sean Endicott published
Microsoft recently rolled out a firmware update for the Surface Go 2 that includes a fix for an unnamed critical security vulnerability.
What you need to know
- Microsoft recently released a firmware update for the Surface Go 2.
- The update addresses a critical security vulnerability and includes a few other changes.
- Surface updates roll out in stages, so you may not see the latest firmware for the Surface Go 2 yet.
Microsoft shipped a firmware update for the Surface Go 2 late last week. It doesn't include any new features, but it does address a critical security vulnerability. Microsoft doesn't specify which security issue is addressed by the update in its support document (opens in new tab), but since the vulnerability is marked as critical, it's worth grabbing the fix for it.
The update is available for Surface Go 2 devices running the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 20H1) or greater.
Here are the details of the update, as outlined by Microsoft:
|Windows Update Name
|Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware -1.0.2.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Intel - Net – 22.60.0.6
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz – Network Adapters
|Intel Corporation –Bluetooth – 22.60.0.6
|Intel Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
Surface updates are released in stages, so you may not see this particular update right away. It started rolling out on June 24, 2022, but it could take a bit to make its way to specific PCs. You can check for the update by searching "View Optional updates" through the Start menu or Settings app. You can also manually update your Surface Go 2 (opens in new tab).
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.