"The Nitro V 16 brings an exciting new AI-ready gaming laptop to the table for all types of gamers": Acer unveils first PC with AMD Ryzen 8040 processor

Acer just announced the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop.

The Nitro V 16 is one of the first laptops to run on an AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processor.

Acer will launch the Nitro V 16 in North America in March 2024 with a starting price of $999.

The Nitro V 16 will then come out in Europe in April 2024 with a starting price of €1,199.

Acer just unveiled the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop. The Nitro V 16 is among the first PCs to run on an AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processor. The laptop pairs that new processor with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

Acer Nitro V 16 Specs (Image credit: Acer) CPU: Up to Ryzen 8845HS

GPU: Up to RTX 4060

RAM: Up to 32GB

Storage: Up to 2TB

Display: 16-inch, 16:10, 165Hz refresh rate

Price: From $999.99

Availability: March 2024

AI is all the rage these days, and that trend continues with the Nitro V 16. The Ryzen 8040 Series processor inside of it is optimized for AI, as is its RTS 40 Series GPU. Those internals allow support for artificial intelligence tech that improves gameplay, such as AI-enhanced visuals on ray tracing and DLSS 3.5.

As you likely guessed based on the name of the Nitro V 16, the gaming laptop features a 16-inch display. That screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. Its 16:10 panel is a bit taller than what you used to see on gaming laptops, though that aspect ratio is becoming more common.

Speakers with DTX X: Ultra should deliver clear audio on the Nitro V 16. AI is used to improve the laptop's sound and its microphones. Acer PurifiedView and AcerPurified Vice 2.0 are both supported on the Nitro V 16.

Image 1 of 3 The Acer Nitro V 16 is one of the first laptops to run on a Ryzen 8040 processor. (Image credit: Acer) The Acer Nitro V 16 has a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. (Image credit: Acer) A full number pad provides users another option for gaming on the go. (Image credit: Acer)

Acer packed plenty of ports into the Nitro V 16. That laptop has a full-function USB-C 4 port, two USB 3 ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E as well to help ensure a strong internet connection.

To help gamers get started, the Acer Nitro V 16 comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass.