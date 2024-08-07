This discounted XPS 13 can run ALL your favorite apps, thanks to its Intel Core Ultra CPU

Each year, Dell discounts some of its best PCs and accessories as part of its Back to School sales. Right now, you can grab the XPS 13 for $210 off, bringing the price of the thin-and-light laptop down to $1,249. If you're a student, you can save an additional 10% on the PC. Dell actually has sales on both the Intel and Snapdragon versions of the XPS 13, but I'll focus on the former here.

Dell XPS 13 | was $1,459 now $1,249 at Dell The XPS 13 is a thin-and-light laptop that's an excellent choice for productivity. This version runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, ensuring compatibility with all your needed apps and programs. If you're a student, you can get an additional 10% off the PC.

✅Perfect for: Students or workers who want a thin-and-light laptop that can handle a wide range of workloads. ❌Avoid if: You need a display larger than 13.4-inches. 💰Alternate deal: XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite) $300 off at Best Buy ❓Why Dell?: Deep customization options, Dell Rewards, and extra savings for students make Dell a premier place to shop for laptops.

Dell XPS 13: Intel vs Snapdragon

Dell's XPS 13 is one of the only laptops available with the latest chips from Intel or Qualcomm. (Image credit: Future)

The Dell XPS 13 is a rare laptop in that it has the latest Intel or Qualcomm Snapdragon processors available (for now at least, as in the case of Intel, the chipmaker has its Lunar Lake mobile CPUs on the way next month). Many laptop lineups, such as the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, switched to Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus chips in their respective generational leaps. Dell chose a different path, giving shoppers the option to pick up an XPS 13 with either an Intel Core Ultra CPU or a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor.

The specs of the Snapdragon X Elite Dell XPS 13 and its Intel-powered counterpart aren't identical, but the general designs of the laptops and many of the features overlap. Both versions feature Dell's modern design for its flagship laptops, including a zero-lattice keyboard, large haptic trackpad, and row of haptic function keys. The display options are also identical, ranging from FHD+ non-touch to 3K OLED with touch.

If you're debating between the Intel and Snapdragon version of the XPS 13, I suspect you're more interested in how the processors compare than the RAM speeds of the laptops (for what it's worth the Snapdragon version has slightly faster LPDDR5X memory). The long-in-short is that the Intel version of the XPS 13 will have better app compatibility, while the Snapdragon-powered XPS 13 promises better battery life.

If you need to use specific apps for work or school that do not work or work well through emulation, then you should go with the Intel version of the XPS 13. While neither version of the XPS 13 is built for gaming, the Intel-powered one should provide a better experience if you choose to play some games.

If you value battery life as a top priority and know that all of your apps will work well on Windows 11 on Arm, the Snapdragon X Elite version of the XPS 13 is an excellent choice, and it also happens to be on sale right now.

Extra savings when you buy an XPS 13

The $210 discount on the XPS 13 is available to anyone who purchases the laptop, but students can save an additional 10% on the XPS 13. To take advantage of that deal, you need to verify your email and receive a coupon, which can be done through Dell's website.

Even if you aren't a student, there's a bonus deal you can take advantage of when you buy an XPS 13. Anyone who purchases the laptop can save 16% on Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans. That option will appear after you've added the XPS 13 to your cart.