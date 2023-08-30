This gaming laptop with a Ryzen 9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is almost HALF PRICE

Gaming laptops can quickly creep up in price when you start choosing high-end specs. But if you know where to look, you can grab a gaming laptop for a good deal. Right now, Best Buy has a sale on the ASUS ROG Flow X13 that takes a ludicrous $768 off. That's not quite half price, but it brings the laptop down from $1,599.99 to $831.99.

The ROG Flow X13 is a convertible laptop. 2-in-1s are more common among productivity laptops, but the ability to flip a PC into different modes can come in handy when gaming as well. For example, you could place the keyboard of your laptop behind the screen in presentation mode to get a more immersive view of your favorite PC game. It's also handy for if you want to swap mediums and enjoy a movie.

There is a newer version of the ROG Flow X13 available, which is why this specific model is discounted. The reduced laptop featured below has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Those specs aren't brand new, but they're enough to handle the best PC games as long as you're willing to lower certain settings.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 | was $1,599.99 now $831.99 at Best Buy This versatile gaming laptop can flip around into different modes to immerse you into gaming. This model runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and an NVIDA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. You can expand its capabilities further by pairing with an eGPU dock.

ASUS ROG XG Mobile eGPU Dock with RTX 3080 | $1,499.99 at Best Buy This external GPU, or eGPU, is compact enough to take on the go. It can enhance the power of support ASUS ROG Flow laptops, including the discounted ROG Flow X13. Price check | $1,484.99 at Amazon

The FHD display of the ROG Flow X13 has a refresh rate of 120Hz and can reach 500 nits of brightness. It has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, which squeezes a bit more onto your screen than the classic 16:9 seen on older PCs and some systems today.

If you like the ROG Flow X13 but need more power, the laptop works with the ROG XG Mobile eGPU, including an option with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. There is a newer XG Mobile eGPU dock with an RTX 4090 inside, but I can't say for sure if you'd run into bottlenecking. The 2022 ROG Flow X13 had the option to pair with the RTX 3080 in an eGPU, so that's probably your best bet.