This Lenovo laptop is powered by THE SUN, and it puts your old calculator to shame

Lenovo's new concept PC can get one hour of video playback after 20 minutes of charging in the sun.

Lenovo is no stranger to unique and wild PCs, but the latest innovation from the company stands out even in a collection of concept devices. The Yoga Solar PC is a proof-of-concept laptop that can charge through the power of the sun.

The solar panels of the Yoga Solar PC use back contact cell technology, which places the mounting brackets and gridlines of the solar panel at the back of the solar cells. In addition to allowing the Yoga Solar PC to have a sleek finish, that technology improves efficiency.

According to Lenovo, the solar panels on the Yoga Solar PC have an over 24% solar energy conversion rate. Generally speaking, solar panels have an efficiency rate of between 17%-23%.

Efficiency rates can vary quite a bit based on the type of panel used. Portable Solar Expert has a good explainer on the topic.

The PC also uses a tracking system to stay on top of the solar panel's voltage. It then adjusts the charger's settings accordingly.

Lenovo states that charging the Yoga Solar PC for 20 minutes will result in one hour of video playback. The panel can generate power even in low light, but a bright environment should help get the best results.

Lenovo calls its new concept device the "world’s first ultraslim solar-powered PC," but I can't imagine the laptop has much competition in that space.

Even without comparing the device to other PCs, the Yoga Solar PC is impressively thin. The is only 15mm thick and weighs just 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs).

There was a point at which adding a solar panel to a laptop would have looked like a parody due to thickness. But the thin solar panels and Lenovo's other efforts to make a thin PC result in a sleek laptop.

Charging electronics with solar power

The same solar technology seen in the Yoga Solar PC is used in the Solar Power Kit for Yoga, which can charge a wide range of devices. (Image credit: Future)

I'm probably showing my age here, but when I was in grade school, I loved playing with my solar powered calculator. If I covered the solar panel with my finger just right, I could make the display of the calculator turn off.

Solar power technology has come a long way since then. The idea of powering a full laptop with the sun is wild, and I can't wait to try it.

A solar powered laptop is both innovative and futuristic, but it may not fit into everyone's workflow. In case you're already happy with your laptop or don't want to limit the power of the sun to your PC, Lenovo also has the Solar Power Kit for Yoga.

The Solar Power Kit for Yoga uses the same innovation seen in the Yoga Solar PC, but it's a detachable USB-C solar panel. That means you can attach the panel to a backpack, bag, or even mount it somewhere to charge your electronics.

The concept of a portable solar panel is not new. I know several hikers that use solar panels on their backpacks to make sure emergency communication devices are topped up or to charge a GPS.

But that back contact cell tech in Lenovo's new panel promises better efficiency.