This Lenovo laptop is powered by THE SUN, and it puts your old calculator to shame
The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC can get up to an hour of video playback after sitting in the sun for only 20 minutes.
Lenovo is no stranger to unique and wild PCs, but the latest innovation from the company stands out even in a collection of concept devices. The Yoga Solar PC is a proof-of-concept laptop that can charge through the power of the sun.
The solar panels of the Yoga Solar PC use back contact cell technology, which places the mounting brackets and gridlines of the solar panel at the back of the solar cells. In addition to allowing the Yoga Solar PC to have a sleek finish, that technology improves efficiency.
According to Lenovo, the solar panels on the Yoga Solar PC have an over 24% solar energy conversion rate. Generally speaking, solar panels have an efficiency rate of between 17%-23%.
Efficiency rates can vary quite a bit based on the type of panel used. Portable Solar Expert has a good explainer on the topic.
The PC also uses a tracking system to stay on top of the solar panel's voltage. It then adjusts the charger's settings accordingly.
Lenovo states that charging the Yoga Solar PC for 20 minutes will result in one hour of video playback. The panel can generate power even in low light, but a bright environment should help get the best results.
Lenovo calls its new concept device the "world’s first ultraslim solar-powered PC," but I can't imagine the laptop has much competition in that space.
Even without comparing the device to other PCs, the Yoga Solar PC is impressively thin. The is only 15mm thick and weighs just 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs).
There was a point at which adding a solar panel to a laptop would have looked like a parody due to thickness. But the thin solar panels and Lenovo's other efforts to make a thin PC result in a sleek laptop.
Charging electronics with solar power
I'm probably showing my age here, but when I was in grade school, I loved playing with my solar powered calculator. If I covered the solar panel with my finger just right, I could make the display of the calculator turn off.
Solar power technology has come a long way since then. The idea of powering a full laptop with the sun is wild, and I can't wait to try it.
A solar powered laptop is both innovative and futuristic, but it may not fit into everyone's workflow. In case you're already happy with your laptop or don't want to limit the power of the sun to your PC, Lenovo also has the Solar Power Kit for Yoga.
The Solar Power Kit for Yoga uses the same innovation seen in the Yoga Solar PC, but it's a detachable USB-C solar panel. That means you can attach the panel to a backpack, bag, or even mount it somewhere to charge your electronics.
The concept of a portable solar panel is not new. I know several hikers that use solar panels on their backpacks to make sure emergency communication devices are topped up or to charge a GPS.
But that back contact cell tech in Lenovo's new panel promises better efficiency.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
