Unleashing the power: Dell's XPS 13 Plus gets a revamp with the latest 13th Gen Intel CPU

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is now available with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The laptop features a radically different design than the traditional XPS 13, including a zero-lattice keyboard and a seamless glass haptic trackpad.

The XPS 13 Plus starts at $1,399 through Dell's website.

Dell launched the XPS 13 Plus last year. first unveiled at CES 2022, the laptop features a radical redesign when compared to the traditional XPS 13 (which is still available and receiving updates). The XPS 13 Plus features a zero-lattice keyboard, a seamless glass trackpad, and an over esthetic that makes it stand out. Now, it also has a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU inside.

The new CPU became an option for the XPS 13 Plus earlier this week. It promises extra power when compared to the 12th Gen Intel Core CPU that shipped with the XPS 13 Plus last year, though it's worth noting that the generation jump between Intel's 12th Gen and 13th Gen isn't as big as some other gaps.

When our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino reviewed the XPS 13 Plus, he came away impressed, giving it a 4 out of 5.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Specs Price: From $1,399 (opens in new tab)

Display: Up to 13.4" UHD+, touch, anti-reflect

CPU: Intel i7-1360P

GPU: Iris XE

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5

Storage: Up to 2TB

Weight: 2.71 pounds (1.23kg)

"The Dell XPS 13 Plus, like previous XPS 13 laptops, has again set the bar for design. There's no way to get around that, and it's undeniable. And while some people have concerns about the usability of those function keys, keyboard, and touchpad, it seems like a nothing-burger from my usage. Real function keys would be better, but the keyboard and touchpad are exceptional. Dell thought about this design a lot (since around 2018), and it shows."

The overall design of the XPS 13 Plus is unchanged, which is good or bad depending on who you ask. If you want a sleek and modern laptop that shifts away from the traditional clamshell look that crowds the market, the design will be a plus. If you want a more classic design, the XPS 13 is worth a look.

If you don't need the latest specs inside your laptop, last year's XPS 13 Plus is on sale for $500 off.