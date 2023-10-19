Want an AMD RX 7900M? The new Alienware m18 pairs that GPU with the Ryzen 9 7945HX

What you need to know

AMD just launched the "fastest AMD Radeon GPU ever developed for laptops," the RX 7900M. You can get that graphics processor in the Alienware m18. With the new GPU from AMD inside, the Alienware m18 should be able to handle the best PC games with ease. The RX 7900M-powered Alienware m18 is available now for $2,799.99.

Alienware m18 Specs CPU: Ryzen 9 7945HX

GPU: RX 7900M

Display: 18" FHD+, 480Hz

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB M.2 MCIe NVMe SSD

The AMD Radeon RX 7900M is a powerful gaming GPU for laptops that's built on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture. It's designed to compete with other high-end GPUs, such as NVIDIA RTX 4090 (mobile). The RX 7900M has 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM as well as AI accelerators. It also supports second-generation AMD Infinity Cache and second-generation raytracing technology.

The Alienware m18 with the RX 7900M inside features high-end specs, such as the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe. The laptop's 18-inch display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a 480Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. The screen covers 100% DCI-P3 as well.

Since the AMD Radeon RX 7900M just launched, we'll have to wait a bit to see how it stands up to real-world testing. If it performs as advertised, it should help deliver an excellent gaming experience. The Alienware m18 with an Intel processor is one of the best Alienware gaming laptops around, and its Radeon-powered sibling seems likely to join it on that list.