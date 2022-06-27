Xiaomi Book S 12.4" runs Windows 11 on ARM and is available for preorder this week

Xiaomi's first 2-in-1 laptop focuses on mobile productivity and competes with the likes of the Surface Pro X.

Xiaomi Book S 12.4”
  • Xiaomi recently announced its first 2-in-1 laptop, the Xiaomi Book S 12.4”
  • The Xiaomi Book S 12.4” is a Windows 11 on ARM device powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor.
  • Preorders for the Xiaomi Book S 12.4” will open on June 30, 2022 with a starting price of €700 in Europe and £649 in the UK.

Xiaomi recently announced its Xiaomi Book S 12.4”, a 2-in-1 PC aimed to compete with the likes of the Surface Pro X. Xiaomi's new convertible is a Windows 11 on ARM PC powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 CPU. Preorders for the Xiaomi Book S 12.4” will be available starting this week on June 30, 2022 with a starting price of €700. 

Early purchasers of the Xiaomi Book S 12.4” can get a few perks. Anyone who preorders the device in the first 48 hours of its availability will get a €100 discount and a 65W charger (via GSMArena).

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4” is a lightweight device built for mobile productivity. It weighs 720g on its own. The tablet supports a smart pen and keyboard, both of which are sold separately. Xiaomi's new 2-in-1 is relatively thin at 8.95 mm (0.35 in), but it's not as thin as the Surface Pro X (7.3 mm (0.28 inch). It's similar in thickness to the Surface Pro 8, which comes in at 9.4 mm (0.37 in).

CategoryXiaomi Book S 12.4”
OSWindows 11 (with S mode)
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2
GPUQualcomm Adreno 680
RAM8GB LPDDR4X
Storage256 GB
Display12.35-inch, 16:10, LCD, touch
Resolution2560 x 1600
Refresh rate60Hz
Brightness500 nits
Rear camera13 MP
SecurityFace ID
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5
PortsUSB-C
3.5 mm headphone jack
microSD
AudioDual speakers
3.5 mm headphone jack
Dimensions294 x 197 x 8.95 mm (11.57 x 7.76 x 0.35 in)
Weight720g (1.59 lbs)

The Book S 12.4" is Xiaomi's first 2-in-1 laptop. The company promises up to 13.4 hours of battery life for the device, though it does not specify a capacity. Support for 65W charging should help top up the PC quickly, but the fast charger is usually sold separately for €40.

While the Xiaomi Book S 12.4” competes with the Surface Pro X in several areas, it's important to note that Xiaomi's new 2-in-1 does not support cellular connectivity.

We'll have to wait until the device rolls out to see if it competes with the best Windows tablets. On paper, it has promising specs for a thin-and-light device centered around mobile productivity.

Xiaomi Book S 12.4" - Starting at €700

As Xiaomi's first 2-in-1 laptop, the Xiaomi Book S 12.4" is based around mobile productivity. It's a Windows 11 on ARM PC powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 CPU and promises up to 13.4 hours of battery life. It also works with a smart pen and keyboard, both of which are sold separately. Preorders for the device open on June 30, 2022.

