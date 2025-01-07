Lenovo just announced the shiniest laptop I've seen in a hot minute, and it's also the first with an under-display camera

Lenovo is usually one of the biggest participants at CES, and this year is no exception. The tech goliath has taken to the showroom floor to announce a ton of new products and services in a variety of categories, including Windows-powered personal computers. Lenovo is especially going all-in on Intel's new Core Ultra (Series 2) platform, with a plethora of new Yoga and ThinkPad AI PC announcements.

I'll be covering five laptops in total in this article, but I'll be highlighting what I think is the most interesting of the bunch. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 (Gen 10) has a ridiculously wordy name, but it's the new king of Lenovo's ultra-premium, ultra-portable, and ultra-powerful Copilot+ PCs. That supremely shiny design aside, this laptop is the first in the world to boast an under-display front-facing camera, giving it a record-breaking 98% screen-to-body ratio.

I went hands-on (albeit briefly) with all of these laptops, too, so expect my own thoughts alongside all the nitty gritty details.

Making waves with the luxurious Yoga Slim 9i

Image 1 of 10 Pictures don't do this laptop justice, it looks even better in person. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) We've seen other laptops with glass lids in the past, but it has been a while since one has hit the market this hard. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) To say this display is lovely is an understatement. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) That camera truly is hidden until it's in use, although there doesn't appear to be any Windows Hello facial recognition support. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) A top-notch keyboard that spreads all the way to the edges to make way for the additional keys and fingerprint sensor... and a rather tiny touchpad without haptics. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Lenovo's familiar "Communications Bar" has returned, and I still like it. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This laptop is slim and light, and the curved edges make it comfortable to hold. Only two Thunderbolt 4 ports is a shame, though. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Wow, this hardware is gorgeous. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino) We weren't able to get too much time with this device, but it's now one of my most anticipated 2025 releases. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino) A lot of the same AI promises are being made here, but at least the laptop itself should be incredible. (Image credit: Lenovo)

The peak of the Lenovo mountain now belongs to the Yoga Slim 9i. The design, display, and front-facing camera all push boundaries for Lenovo, and the rest of the laptop is as premium as you can get nowadays.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 (Gen 10) • Price: From $1,849 at Lenovo

• Display: 14-inch PureSight Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 4K (3,840 x 2,400) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 750nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB, AdobeRGB, & DCI-P3 color gamuts, Dolby Vision & VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 support, multi-touch support

• CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (8 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.8GHz)

• GPU: Intel Arc

• NPU: Intel AI Boost (Up to 48 TOPS)

• RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Dual Channel @ 8,533MHz

• Storage: Up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD

• Battery: 75WHr, 65 USB Type-C fast charging

• Dimensions: 312.9 x 203.5 x ~14.55mm (12.32 x 8.01 x ~0.57in)

• Weight: ~1.25kg (~2.76lbs)

It only takes a glance to recognize that this laptop stands out in the Lenovo lineup. The overall design language is familiar, with not a sharp edge in sight and a protrusion on the lid to house the camera and mics, but this laptop is also one of the shiniest I've seen in a long time. Lenovo refers to this texture as a "cat eye-like 3D sheen," and it's certainly eye-catching, with light reflecting off the glass lid in different ways depending on the angle.

What will really capture your attention, though, is this display. This is a 14-inch OLED touch display rocking Lenovo's "PureSight Pro" branding, and it could end up being the best display on any 14-inch laptop you can buy. With a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive 750nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR support, and 100% of all three of the most commonly accepted color gamuts, this display is checking all the boxes for sharpness, smoothness, color accuracy, brightness, and contrast.

The Yoga Slim 9i 14 also boasts a record-breaking 98% screen-to-body ratio, meaning the bezels on all four sides are unbelievably slim (and the laptop as a whole is more compact than basically any other 14-inch laptop). This is possible thanks to the under-display 32MP front-facing camera, another first claimed by this laptop. That camera truly does blend very well into the display when it's not in use, but that does mean giving up Windows Hello facial recognition (don't worry, there's still a fingerprint sensor on the keyboard).

This display's only weakness is that it's locked to 60 or 120Hz; there's no dynamic refresh rate here, so you'll take a battery hit if you want that smoother visual experience.

You get a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port on either side, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack, electronic camera privacy shutter, and external power button. (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 impresses in other areas, too. It features up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset with Intel Arc integrated graphics and a 48 TOPS NPU, which enables the laptop's Copilot+ PC and other AI features. This laptop strangely lacks the "Aura Edition" branding of Lenovo's other recent high-end AI PCs, though.

The efficiency gains of Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) will be welcomed by the large 75WHr battery, which provides up to 17 hours of battery life, according to Lenovo. If that metric is accurate, even with the battery-draining 4K, 120Hz display, I'll be impressed.

Only a few minutes of faux typing proved this keyboard will be typically excellent with 1.5mm of travel and Lenovo's "Yoga Coating," although it's not unfortunate that this laptop will not feature a haptic touchpad. I asked Lenovo, and a representative told me it's planned for the next generation, but it's not here this time around. What we do know is that you'll get a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports (I really wish there was a third), and Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity.

The Yoga Slim 9i's hardware is honestly gorgeous. A glass covering on the lid may pose some concerns for durability, but there's no denying that this design stands out in a good way and that the display is positively stunning in person. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 (Gen 10) is expected to arrive at some point in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of around $1,849. Personally, I very much hope CES 2025 isn't the last time I get my hands on this device.

Far from the only laptop to catch your eye

Image 1 of 9 Anyone who has used a Yoga 9i in the last few years will feel right at home with the latest version. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) It's all new under the hood, but the 2-in-1 design with its Dolby Atmos soundbar hinge is the same. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, as this laptop still looks and feels great. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) You get more versatility than many other flagships offer you, too. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) There's a lot to love about this laptop, and I'm excited to see more of it. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The ThinkPad X9 targets people who aren't buying ThinkPad today with a new design. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) That includes an all-new keyboard that, yes, lacks the TrackPoint (and features a haptic touchpad). (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) With two available sizes, this is an attractive all-metal laptop with slim dimensions. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) It also features the unique "Engine Hub," which houses the ports and fans; Lenovo claims this improves performance, reliability, and serviceability. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

In addition to the headlining Yoga Slim 9i 14, Lenovo also announced four other Intel-powered Yoga laptops and two new ThinkPads. The mid-range Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (Gen 10) comes in both 14 and 16-inch variants and similar hardware, including up to an Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display option. The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 duo is expected to launch in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of $899-949.

Next is an unexpected, rapid-fire follow-up to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (Gen 9) Aura Edition I reviewed. A familiar design and very similar Intel Core Ultra (Series 2)-led internals are shrunk down to 14 inches with a 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display and a little less weight. The more compact Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (Gen 10) Aura Edition is expected in Jan. 2025 with a starting price of $1,099.

Next, we have the returning flagship of Lenovo's 2-in-1 offerings, with the fan favorite Yoga 9i 2-in-1 enjoying an Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) refresh. The overall design and feature set haven't changed much, but users should expect smoother everyday performance and much-improved battery life with the latest iteration, as well as greater AI capabilities. The new Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14 (Gen 10) Aura Edition is arriving in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of $1,599. I still loved going hands-on with this laptop, even if it was overshadowed a little by the Yoga Slim 9i.

Image 1 of 8 Both sizes come with the same HDMI 1.4b port, dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports (one with Power Delivery & DisplayPort), USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm audio jack. (Image credit: Lenovo) The Yoga Slim 7i just got a more compact variant, this time with an OLED display. (Image credit: Lenovo) It still rocks the Aura Edition branding, meaning access to Lenovo's suite of AI features. (Image credit: Lenovo) You get dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery & DisplayPort, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. (Image credit: Lenovo) The legendary Yoga 9i 2-in-1 has returned better than ever. (Image credit: Lenovo) You're looking at a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery & DisplayPort, a 3.5mm audio jack, and even a USB Type-C 4.0 port with Power Delivery & DisplayPort, oddly enough. (Image credit: Lenovo) The new Lenovo ThinkPad X9 series boasts a brand-new design language focused on efficiency, performance, and serviceability. (Image credit: Lenovo) Both laptops feature dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, but the 15.3-inch version also has an additional USB Type-A port. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Finally, Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X9 series, which adopts a brand-new design language that drops the iconic ThinkPad "TrackPoint" dot on the keyboard. This design is unique, certainly, with a center "engine hub" housing the ports and core components. Lenovo claims that this not only improves thermal efficiency and performance but also makes the laptops easier to service. The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition and X9 15 Aura Edition are arriving in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of $1,399-1,549. In person, the design is striking, and the laptop is amazingly svelte.

Lenovo's upcoming Yoga and ThinkPad lineup impressed me in several areas, and I went hands-on with a lot more devices that aren't featured in this article. The Yoga Slim 9i obviously stood out for me with its unbelievable 4K display, but I generally like the direction Lenovo is taking its hardware and software offerings. Stay tuned to Windows Central for more in-depth coverage and reviews for many of these products in the coming months.