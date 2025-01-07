Lenovo just announced the shiniest laptop I've seen in a hot minute, and it's also the first with an under-display camera
The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i looks amazingly shiny, but it's not the only interesting laptop Lenovo revealed.
Lenovo is usually one of the biggest participants at CES, and this year is no exception. The tech goliath has taken to the showroom floor to announce a ton of new products and services in a variety of categories, including Windows-powered personal computers. Lenovo is especially going all-in on Intel's new Core Ultra (Series 2) platform, with a plethora of new Yoga and ThinkPad AI PC announcements.
I'll be covering five laptops in total in this article, but I'll be highlighting what I think is the most interesting of the bunch. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 (Gen 10) has a ridiculously wordy name, but it's the new king of Lenovo's ultra-premium, ultra-portable, and ultra-powerful Copilot+ PCs. That supremely shiny design aside, this laptop is the first in the world to boast an under-display front-facing camera, giving it a record-breaking 98% screen-to-body ratio.
I went hands-on (albeit briefly) with all of these laptops, too, so expect my own thoughts alongside all the nitty gritty details.
Making waves with the luxurious Yoga Slim 9i
The peak of the Lenovo mountain now belongs to the Yoga Slim 9i. The design, display, and front-facing camera all push boundaries for Lenovo, and the rest of the laptop is as premium as you can get nowadays.
• Price: From $1,849 at Lenovo
• Display: 14-inch PureSight Pro OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 4K (3,840 x 2,400) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 750nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB, AdobeRGB, & DCI-P3 color gamuts, Dolby Vision & VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 support, multi-touch support
• CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (8 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.8GHz)
• GPU: Intel Arc
• NPU: Intel AI Boost (Up to 48 TOPS)
• RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Dual Channel @ 8,533MHz
• Storage: Up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD
• Battery: 75WHr, 65 USB Type-C fast charging
• Dimensions: 312.9 x 203.5 x ~14.55mm (12.32 x 8.01 x ~0.57in)
• Weight: ~1.25kg (~2.76lbs)
It only takes a glance to recognize that this laptop stands out in the Lenovo lineup. The overall design language is familiar, with not a sharp edge in sight and a protrusion on the lid to house the camera and mics, but this laptop is also one of the shiniest I've seen in a long time. Lenovo refers to this texture as a "cat eye-like 3D sheen," and it's certainly eye-catching, with light reflecting off the glass lid in different ways depending on the angle.
What will really capture your attention, though, is this display. This is a 14-inch OLED touch display rocking Lenovo's "PureSight Pro" branding, and it could end up being the best display on any 14-inch laptop you can buy. With a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive 750nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR support, and 100% of all three of the most commonly accepted color gamuts, this display is checking all the boxes for sharpness, smoothness, color accuracy, brightness, and contrast.
The Yoga Slim 9i 14 also boasts a record-breaking 98% screen-to-body ratio, meaning the bezels on all four sides are unbelievably slim (and the laptop as a whole is more compact than basically any other 14-inch laptop). This is possible thanks to the under-display 32MP front-facing camera, another first claimed by this laptop. That camera truly does blend very well into the display when it's not in use, but that does mean giving up Windows Hello facial recognition (don't worry, there's still a fingerprint sensor on the keyboard).
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
This display's only weakness is that it's locked to 60 or 120Hz; there's no dynamic refresh rate here, so you'll take a battery hit if you want that smoother visual experience.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 impresses in other areas, too. It features up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset with Intel Arc integrated graphics and a 48 TOPS NPU, which enables the laptop's Copilot+ PC and other AI features. This laptop strangely lacks the "Aura Edition" branding of Lenovo's other recent high-end AI PCs, though.
The efficiency gains of Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) will be welcomed by the large 75WHr battery, which provides up to 17 hours of battery life, according to Lenovo. If that metric is accurate, even with the battery-draining 4K, 120Hz display, I'll be impressed.
Only a few minutes of faux typing proved this keyboard will be typically excellent with 1.5mm of travel and Lenovo's "Yoga Coating," although it's not unfortunate that this laptop will not feature a haptic touchpad. I asked Lenovo, and a representative told me it's planned for the next generation, but it's not here this time around. What we do know is that you'll get a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports (I really wish there was a third), and Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity.
The Yoga Slim 9i's hardware is honestly gorgeous. A glass covering on the lid may pose some concerns for durability, but there's no denying that this design stands out in a good way and that the display is positively stunning in person. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 (Gen 10) is expected to arrive at some point in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of around $1,849. Personally, I very much hope CES 2025 isn't the last time I get my hands on this device.
Far from the only laptop to catch your eye
In addition to the headlining Yoga Slim 9i 14, Lenovo also announced four other Intel-powered Yoga laptops and two new ThinkPads. The mid-range Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (Gen 10) comes in both 14 and 16-inch variants and similar hardware, including up to an Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display option. The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 duo is expected to launch in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of $899-949.
Next is an unexpected, rapid-fire follow-up to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (Gen 9) Aura Edition I reviewed. A familiar design and very similar Intel Core Ultra (Series 2)-led internals are shrunk down to 14 inches with a 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display and a little less weight. The more compact Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (Gen 10) Aura Edition is expected in Jan. 2025 with a starting price of $1,099.
Next, we have the returning flagship of Lenovo's 2-in-1 offerings, with the fan favorite Yoga 9i 2-in-1 enjoying an Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) refresh. The overall design and feature set haven't changed much, but users should expect smoother everyday performance and much-improved battery life with the latest iteration, as well as greater AI capabilities. The new Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14 (Gen 10) Aura Edition is arriving in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of $1,599. I still loved going hands-on with this laptop, even if it was overshadowed a little by the Yoga Slim 9i.
Finally, Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X9 series, which adopts a brand-new design language that drops the iconic ThinkPad "TrackPoint" dot on the keyboard. This design is unique, certainly, with a center "engine hub" housing the ports and core components. Lenovo claims that this not only improves thermal efficiency and performance but also makes the laptops easier to service. The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition and X9 15 Aura Edition are arriving in Feb. 2025 with a starting price of $1,399-1,549. In person, the design is striking, and the laptop is amazingly svelte.
Lenovo's upcoming Yoga and ThinkPad lineup impressed me in several areas, and I went hands-on with a lot more devices that aren't featured in this article. The Yoga Slim 9i obviously stood out for me with its unbelievable 4K display, but I generally like the direction Lenovo is taking its hardware and software offerings. Stay tuned to Windows Central for more in-depth coverage and reviews for many of these products in the coming months.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.