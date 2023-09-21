The exclusive Razer Blade 16 Lamborghini Edition is the latest way to get a gaming laptop inspired by a car

What you need to know

The Razer Blade 16 is one of the most advanced gaming laptops in the world, and the Lamborghini Revuelto is one of the most advanced sports cars in the world.

Apparently, that means bringing the two together, leading to the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

This extremely limited edition collaboration combines the most powerful Blade 16 configuration with a number of custom Lamborghini-inspired design features.

Only 150 (numbered) laptops will be made, sold exclusively in the USA for $4,999.99.

Razer Blade 16 Lamborghini Edition Price: $4,999.99

Display: 16:10, 16-inch, dual-mode Mini-LED, 4K @ 120Hz / FHD+ @ 240Hz

CPU: Intel Core i9-13950HX

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

RAM: 32GB DDR5, 5,600MHz

Storage: 4TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Size: 355.1 x 244.1 x 22.1mm (13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87in)

Weight: 2.4kg (5.4lbs)

There has been an interesting trend lately of gaming laptop manufacturers partnering with high-end sports cars companies to create unique, one-off limited edition laptops. MSI is a recent example with its MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, but now it seems Razer is joining the trend with a very exclusive, limited edition version of its flagship Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop.

Revealed during RazerCon 2023, Razer has partnered with exotic Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini to create the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition. It takes the highest-end configuration of the Razer Blade 16 — which mirrors the larger Razer Blade 18 Windows Central has reviewed except with a unique dual-mode Mini-LED display — and pairs it with a number of unique, Lamborghini-inspired design elements.

The entire laptop is constructed out of a single CNC-milled block of aluminum, draped in Razer's classic matte black, but the Razer green is replaced with Lamborghini's Arancio Apodis orange. That includes the lid, which features a three-pronged design borrowed from the headlights of the new Lamborghini Revuelto hybrid supercar, as well as the USB ports and per-key RGB lit keyboard. Even the laptop boot sequence features the Lamborghini logo in that same orange.

Turn the laptop over, and you'll see the serialized engraving (out of 150), with Razer's vapor chamber and fans both adorned in Lamborghini orange peeking out from behind every vent and opening. I have to be honest, as far as custom laptops are concerned, this one is very thorough and actually feels like a custom affair. You can view more images of the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition below.

Outside of all the exclusive Lamborghini customizations, you're still getting one of the very best gaming laptops you can buy, powered by the most powerful laptop internals from both Intel and NVIDIA. The 13th Gen Core i9 and RTX 4090 are more than fast enough to play all of the best PC games at max settings, and you're getting a liberal 4TB of lightning-fast SSD storage for everything you need to save or download.

Of course, you can also enjoy what is still the first and only dual-mode Mini-LED display. The Razer Blade 16's display can be switched from a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (perfect for creative work or media consumption) to a FHD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate (perfect for gaming) in moments, which is a feature you simply can't find anywhere else.

You'll be paying a lot more to obtain the highest-end Razer Blade 16 configuration, though, as all those custom Lamborghini design elements cost a premium. The Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition costs a staggering $4,999.99, but that won't deter the buyers of this exclusive laptop. But hey, at least you get Assetto Corsa Competizione included for free. That's a $40 value!

Razer is only making 150 of these, and they'll only be available in the USA. Those who own this laptop won't just be paying for the combination of Razer and Lamborghini, they'll also be paying to be part of a very small club. Want a more reasonable gaming laptop? Consider the excellent Razer Blade 14 (2023), which is still an incredible machine, even if it doesn't have the soul of a supercar (and the cost of one).

Stay tuned to Windows Central for more news from RazerCon 2023, like the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards, Razer Fujin Pro and Razer Fujin mesh gaming chairs, and Razer Synapse and Chroma updates with new Aether lights.