Razer expands its high-end chair lineup with the new, ergonomic mesh Fujin Pro

RazerCon 2023 is in full swing, and Razer has announced a new addition to its growing lineup of high-end chairs.

The Fujin line is joining Enki and Iskur, proving a quality, ergonomic mesh option to consumers.

The Fujin Pro comes with 2D lumbar support, a 3D headrest, and durable frame constructed of aluminum alloy and breathable mesh.

The Razer Fujin Pro is coming Nov. 2023 for $999, while the regular Fujin is available now for $599.

RazerCon 2023 is in full swing, and viewers are trying to stay comfortable. It's hard, though, unless you're sitting in a Razer chair. At least, that's probably what Razer hopes, and it's aiming to appeal to even more sitters with the latest addition to its steadily growing lineup of gaming chairs. Please welcome the Razer Fujin Pro and Razer Fujin to the floor.

While the Razer Iskur offers ultimate lumbar support while gaming, and the Razer Enki Pro delivers extreme comfort, the new Razer Fujin line tackles an entirely different niche of high-end chairs: mesh designs. Some of the most premium office chairs incorporate mesh designs for best-in-class comfort, build quality, and breathability, and Razer is incorporating all of that in the Razer Fujin.

The Fujin Pro is certainly a premium chair, with all the features you'd expect in this category (like an extremely steep price tag). You get that ultra-breathable, durable mesh across the entire back and seat. There's Razer's "Synchro-tilt technology with Tilt-tension Control," which basically means the chair can dynamically adjust its position to match your posture as you move around. A 3D contoured headrest keeps your head and neck perfectly supported, too.

There's plenty of adjustment, including 130-degrees of recline room, adjustable 2D lumbar support, height and seat depth adjustment, and fully adjustable armrests. Razer also designed the Fujin Pro with inclusivity in mind, as with Braille markings on the controls for users with visual disabilities. The Razer Fujin Pro supports up to 300lbs with its aluminum alloy frame, and is slated to release worldwide in Nov. 2023. You're looking at a high price tag of $999.

If you want to save some money, the regular Razer Fujin drops the headrest, loses a dimension of adjustability in the lumbar support, and cuts back on the overall adjustability. You still get that Synchro-tilt Technology, though, as well as a high-quality mesh build that supports up to 299lbs. The Razer Fujin is available to purchase now for $599.

Looking for more... exclusivity? Well, Razer is collaborating with luxury brand Dolce&Gabbana to create some unique, black-and-gold products. Yes, that means real 24K gold, too. The Razer Barracuda wireless gaming headset is first on the line, and it actually looks quite dashing with its unique gold-lined padding. The Razer Enki Pro gaming chair is next up, adapting the same aggressive black-and-gold design. Finally, Razer showed off a concept of that same Razer Enki Pro, but the gold is swapped with full Razer Chroma RGB integration. It may just be a concept, but Razer did show off a working prototype and teased that something similar could come to players inthe future.

If you're interested in the Razer x Dolce&Gabbana collaboration, you'll have to act fast. Both the Barracuda and Enki Pro will be available in extremely limited quantities, with just 1,337 of each product being sold worldwide later this year. Be prepared to pay a premium for the exclusive designs, too. Elsewhere, Dolce&Gabbana will sell some exclusive Razer apparel at its own stores. If you're interested, you can sign up now for free at Razer.

The Razer Fujin and Fujin Pro certainly aren't affordable, even in comparison to the above collaboration, but they'll at least be more widely available. If you've been in the market for a new premium mesh chair for your office, Razer's Fujin line may be just what you're looking for.

Stay tuned to Windows Central for more from RazerCon 2023, like the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards, Razer Blade 16 Automobili Lamborghini Edition, and Razer Synapse and Chroma updates with new Aether lights.

