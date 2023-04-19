Samsung's 980 PRO SSD hits unbeatable low: Save nearly $100 on the ultimate storage upgrade

While storage isn't the flashiest part of a gaming PC or a PS5 console, having one or more speedy and reliable solid-state drives (SSDs) is still important. If you're looking to upgrade your system's storage to get more space and faster in-game load times, you're in luck — several different SKUs of Samsung's excellent 980 PRO NVMe SSD are available right now with significant price cuts, with the large 2TB variant dropping almost $100 from its usual $250 cost down to just under $153.

If you'd prefer something a little smaller, the 1TB and 500GB versions are on sale, too. The 1TB SSD has fallen from $130 to about $87, while you can snag the 500GB one for $60 instead of the usual $90.

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD | $249.99 $152.78 at Amazon. By opting for the 2TB version of the 980 PRO right now, you can save nearly $100. If you need lots of extra space, this will definitely be your best option.

Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD | $129.99 $86.64 at Amazon. There's also a 1TB version of the 980 PRO that's ideal for folks that need a good, but not huge, amount of storage. It's under $100 right now, making this a great time to pick one up.

Samsung 980 PRO 500GB SSD | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon. The lowest capacity on sale is also the most affordable, though the 1 and 2TB versions arguably offer better value. Still, if all you're looking for is a small upgrade, you can get one for just $60.

Samsung has slowly lowered the normal price of the 980 PRO over time since the newer Samsung 990 PRO hit shelves late last year (Amazon shows the SSD's original list price as the standard cost, not Samsung's current one), but with this deal, you can get one for some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. And even though it's a little older than Samsung's latest model, it's still a phenomenal PCIe 4.0 drive.

Windows Central's own Managing Editor Richard Devine reviewed the Samsung 980 PRO, giving it 4 out of 5 stars and calling it a "beast mode upgrade for your PC or PS5." The SSD was given high praise for its incredible performance (up to 7,000 MB/s read and 5,100 MB/s write), attractive base price, and the included five-year warranty.

As long as you don't mind using something a generation old, the 980 PRO still stands tall as one of the best SSDs around. And by taking advantages of prices like these, you can get your hands on one for an amazing price.