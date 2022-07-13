You can still buy the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5700X at their lowest price ever, but Prime Day is ending soon

Amazon's Prime Day is grinding to a close, and we've seen many of the best Prime Day sales come and go. One set of deals that are still going strong involves AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors, both new and old. More specifically, we're looking at the new Ryzen 7 5700X and the older Ryzen 9 5900X. These chips are both at the lowest price we've ever seen, which is more impressive for the latter chips that have been on the market for a while now.

AMD's Ryzen processors are absolute powerhouses that put up strong competition against Intel when it comes to gaming and design work. I personally use the Ryzen 7 5800X in my gaming PC, and it has been nothing but capable with everything I've asked it to perform.

The Ryzen 7 5700X just launched a few days ago as part of AMD's mid-year update, but it's already turning heads due to its more affordable price and slightly slower clock speed. It has eight cores, 16 threads, PCIe 4.0 compatibility, and is ideal if you're looking for a chip to keep up with one of the best graphics cards out there. Regularly priced at $299, it's down to $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for the next eight hours before it jumps back up to the regular price.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | $299 $249 (opens in new tab) Want to start your next build off the right way? This is a crazy cheap way to get it done. Pair this CPU up with a beefy GPU and you won't be disappointed.

The Ryzen 7 5700X will be a lot of processor for most people, but there's another option out there for the power users still shopping around for great deals. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is also down to the lowest price we've seen at Amazon, but it's only on sale until the end of the day. It's regularly priced at $570, but it's currently down to $333 (opens in new tab); that's a savings of about $237.

The Ryzen 9 5900X has 12 cores, 24 threads, a 4.8GHz clock speed, and PCIe 4.0 support when used with a compatible motherboard. This is the CPU you'll want if you're looking to pair up with the top GPUs on the market, like the NVIDIA RTX 3080 or the Radeon RX 6800 XT. It also makes a fantastic chip for creators who deal with heavy multithreaded tasks and intensive software.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | $570 $333 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Want to go all-out with your next build or upgrade? You might as well go with the Ryzen 9 5900X, as it's currently down to a price much closer to what you'd regularly pay for a Ryzen 7.

What about the other AMD Ryzen CPUs still on sale?

The Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 9 5900X are both top choices for your next PC build, but there are some other Ryzen CPUs also enjoying deep discounts. Notably, the Ryzen 5 5600X is also at its lowest price ever at Amazon despite not being a part of the Prime Day savings. That means anyone can buy it, even if they don't have a Prime membership.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | $309 $175 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Ryzen 5 5600X is a fantastic CPU for those who are looking to closely balance price to performance. It'll be enough for most people with an upper mid-range GPU, and the price is the lowest we've ever seen at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | $799 $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Ryzen 9 5950X is the more powerful sibling to the 5900X, available for those who want even more power. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's close.

Prime Day might be almost over, but there are still many opportunities to grab even more deals on PC parts.