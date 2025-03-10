Is this Microsoft's largest Surface or the world's smallest executive?
A giant Surface laptop is featured in a recent post by the official Microsoft LinkedIn account.
Microsoft may be shrinking its Surface portfolio in terms of the total number of devices available, but the tech giant is expanding the maximum size of its Surface hardware. Or at least someone in the marketing department can likely say they helped produce the largest Surface ever.
A LinkedIn post by the official Microsoft account features a massive Surface Laptop with what appears to be a screen that's at least six feet diagonally.
Darren Hardman, CEO of Microsoft UK, stands on the keyboard of the massive Surface Laptop in the post's video.
Hardman and the Microsoft team in the UK recently hosted the Microsoft AI Tour in London, England.
That event focused on Microsoft's autonomous agents, Copilots, and other AI technologies. But how can I not focus on the gigantic Surface Laptop?!
I doubt the giant Surface Laptop is a scaled-up version of the Surface Laptop 7. But it does have what appears to be a functional Copilot key, or at least a button that plays a Copilot video.
And why wouldn't it? All Windows laptops have Copilot keys these days.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Microsoft has made giant Surface devices before. The company had what appears to be a gigantic Surface 2 on display in London in 2013.
But that device was hardly as sleek as the new giant Surface. Large bezels that have been scaled up are not flattering.
A history of large Surface devices
I think it's safe to say Microsoft is not going to sell a massive Surface Laptop best measured in feet rather than inches. But the LinkedIn post may have you curious about the largest Surface device ever.
On the consumer side of things, the Surface Studio 2+ is the largest Surface device. Microsoft has since ended production of the Surface Studio 2+, but the device has a 28-inch screen.
I miss the Surface Studio lineup and wish Microsoft had kept it going or at least made a Surface Studio Monitor.
An honorary mention goes to the Surface Table, which had a larger screen than the Surface Studio 2+.
Sadly, the 198 lbs (90 kg) behemoth was not long for this world. Its $10,000 price tag and aim at commercial markets limited its reach.
I believe our Senior Editor Zac Bowden still has a Surface Table. It's an intriguing piece of Microsoft history.
As far as I know, the largest Surface device ever, at least in terms of screen size, is the Surface Hub 3. One Surface Hub 3 model features an 85-inch screen.
Tied for that top spot is the Surface Hub 2S. The original Surface Hub had an 84-inch screen, which is tiny in comparison.
The Surface Hub 3 is not quite as large as the Surface Laptop Hardman is shown with in Microsoft's recent promotion, but it's a massive device. The Surface Hub 3 is built for collaboration and is easily large enough to have multiple people work on it at once.
Maybe Microsoft will make a larger device than the Surface Hub 3, but for now we'll have to settle for a marketing promotion.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.