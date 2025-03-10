Is this Microsoft's largest Surface or the world's smallest executive?

Microsoft may be shrinking its Surface portfolio in terms of the total number of devices available, but the tech giant is expanding the maximum size of its Surface hardware. Or at least someone in the marketing department can likely say they helped produce the largest Surface ever.

A LinkedIn post by the official Microsoft account features a massive Surface Laptop with what appears to be a screen that's at least six feet diagonally.

Darren Hardman, CEO of Microsoft UK, stands on the keyboard of the massive Surface Laptop in the post's video.

Hardman and the Microsoft team in the UK recently hosted the Microsoft AI Tour in London, England.

That event focused on Microsoft's autonomous agents, Copilots, and other AI technologies. But how can I not focus on the gigantic Surface Laptop?!

I doubt the giant Surface Laptop is a scaled-up version of the Surface Laptop 7. But it does have what appears to be a functional Copilot key, or at least a button that plays a Copilot video.

And why wouldn't it? All Windows laptops have Copilot keys these days.

Microsoft has made giant Surface devices before. The company had what appears to be a gigantic Surface 2 on display in London in 2013.

But that device was hardly as sleek as the new giant Surface. Large bezels that have been scaled up are not flattering.

A history of large Surface devices

Microsoft's Surface Hub 2S is tied for the largest screen size ever for a Surface device. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I think it's safe to say Microsoft is not going to sell a massive Surface Laptop best measured in feet rather than inches. But the LinkedIn post may have you curious about the largest Surface device ever.

On the consumer side of things, the Surface Studio 2+ is the largest Surface device. Microsoft has since ended production of the Surface Studio 2+, but the device has a 28-inch screen.

I miss the Surface Studio lineup and wish Microsoft had kept it going or at least made a Surface Studio Monitor.

An honorary mention goes to the Surface Table, which had a larger screen than the Surface Studio 2+.

Sadly, the 198 lbs (90 kg) behemoth was not long for this world. Its $10,000 price tag and aim at commercial markets limited its reach.

Microsoft Surface PixelSense 'Coffee Table' Hands On - YouTube Watch On

I believe our Senior Editor Zac Bowden still has a Surface Table. It's an intriguing piece of Microsoft history.

As far as I know, the largest Surface device ever, at least in terms of screen size, is the Surface Hub 3. One Surface Hub 3 model features an 85-inch screen.

Tied for that top spot is the Surface Hub 2S. The original Surface Hub had an 84-inch screen, which is tiny in comparison.

The Surface Hub 3 is not quite as large as the Surface Laptop Hardman is shown with in Microsoft's recent promotion, but it's a massive device. The Surface Hub 3 is built for collaboration and is easily large enough to have multiple people work on it at once.

Maybe Microsoft will make a larger device than the Surface Hub 3, but for now we'll have to settle for a marketing promotion.