Microsoft fixes color distortion and audio issues on Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped firmware updates for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 recently.

The updates fix a problem that can cause color distortion when waking a PC from sleep or rebooting a system when HDR is enabled.

White line flickering and audio playback issues over Bluetooth are also addressed by the updates.

Following the update, USB 3 devices connected to a USB-C Power Delivery charger should work better as well.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 launched recently, ushering in the first wave of PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. Both of Microsoft's new Surface devices received firmware updates on day one, but those updates included a lone fix. Microsoft has since released a second set of firmware updates for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

Firmware updates focus on fixes and general improvements rather than new features. The latest updates for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 fix an issue that can cause color distortion when waking a PC from sleep or rebooting a system with HDR enabled. Potential white line flickering is also fixed by the update.

Some PCs ran into a bug that would reset customized accessibility settings after a reboot, but that should no longer be the case. An audio playback issue for Bluetooth devices and an issue that can cause audio jittering when a system is under heavy workload have also been fixed.

Lastly, interoperability between USB 3 devices and USB-C Power Delivery charges has been improved.

The change logs for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are identical. This week also serves as a good opportunity to bookmark the Surface Pro update history page and the same page for Surface Laptop lineup.

Fixes a problem that causes momentary color distortion when waking from sleep or rebooting with HDR enabled.

Addresses a potential horizontal white line flicker during the initial device setup.

Resolves an issue where customized accessibility settings for mouse would reset after reboot.

Resolves an issue where audio playback fails after connecting a Bluetooth headset.

Addresses intermittent audio jittering under heavier system workload.

Improves interoperability with USB 3 devices when connected to a USB-C Power Delivery charger.

