Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 get their first-ever firmware updates

Microsoft started shipping its Surface Pro 11 and Surface 7 on June 18, 2024.

On that same day, the tech giant rolled out firmware updates for both new Surface PCs.

The updates are rather minor, as the only change is that the updates "[Improve] display experience with new Windows features."

Microsoft launched its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 this week. The devices are the first Copilot+ PCs from the tech giant and part of a wave of machines in the new category. Both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 started shipping on June 18, 2024, and each PC has already received an update. Regardless of which new Surface device you ordered, you have a firmware update to install.

Firmware updates aren't that exciting when it comes to new features. It's important to keep your devices up to date, of course, but many firmware updates just include general fixes. But today's firmware updates for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are noteworthy because they are the first updates for each device. The updates give you a chance to bookmark the Surface Pro 11 update history page and the Surface Laptop 7 update history page as well.

The change log for both updates lists a lone fix: "Improves display experience with new Windows features." That's a perfect example of a change you'll see in firmware updates. It's important to install the update to get the best experience but the update is not fancy or anything new.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Device Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface Pro 11 System Hardware Update - 117.3.25.0 Surface Integration Surface Laptop 7 System Hardware Update - 108.10.28.0 Surface Integration

The chart above should help you double check if you have the latest firmware update installed on your Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7.

As people sit around updating their PCs, we all have to wait to see full reviews of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7. Because Microsoft delayed its Windows Recall feature, the company did not ship its new Surface systems to reviewers ahead of launch. Many reviewers received their Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7 on June 18, 2024, so it will be a while before full impressions can form. If you follow our Senior Editor Zac Bowden on X (formerly Twitter), you'll see initial impressions and thoughts about the hardware as he uses the PCs for the first time.

