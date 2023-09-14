Official Surface Laptop Studio 2 renders leak ahead of Microsoft's special event

What you need to know

Official renders of Microsoft's upcoming Surface Laptop Studio 2 have leaked.

The renders confirm that the device will feature the same design with more ports.

Renders of the Surface Laptop Go 3 have also leaked.

A new report from WinFuture has published official renders for the upcoming Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3, which confirm a few details that I reported last week. The Surface Laptop Go 3 renders confirm that the design will be identical to the Surface Laptop Go 2.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 renders reveal that the device will feature the same design as the original, but with additional ports in the form of a USB-A and microSD card slot. I revealed this to be the case in my previous report about Microsoft's upcoming special event, where my sources say the device will be officially unveiled.

The left side of Surface Laptop Studio 2 shows the added Type-A port in addition to two Thunderbolt 4. (Image credit: WinFuture)

Most of the specs for the upcoming Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 have leaked, too. My sources say the Laptop Studio 2 will feature an H-series Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 4050 or 4060 graphics, and up to 64GB RAM in a Surface PC for the first time. The device will also have a brighter HDR display and an updated haptic touchpad with more levels of feedback.

From the front, Surface Laptop Studio 2 looks the same, but it now has an HDR display. (Image credit: WinFuture)

The Surface Laptop Go 3 has an Intel 12th Generation Intel Core i5, 8GB or 16GB RAM, and a replaceable motherboard.

Right side of Surface Laptop Studio 2 reveals new microSD card slot. (Image credit: WinFuture)

Curiously, WinFuture's report doesn't include renders of the Surface Go 4. My sources say this is because the Surface Go 4 will only be sold commercially, and likely won't be available from third-party retailers that sell direct to consumers. For those curious, the Surface Go 4 has an Intel N200 processor, 8GB RAM, and the same design as its predecessor.

Microsoft's special event is taking place next week in New York on September 21, and all these Surface products are expected to be unveiled during the event.