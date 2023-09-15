Surface Go 4: Specs, design, features, and everything you need to know

Microsoft is gearing up to ship an updated Surface Go very soon, with my sources saying to expect to see it unveiled during Microsoft's special event taking place in New York on September 21. The device is will be a relatively minor upgrade over its predecessor, with the same overall design but with a more powerful processor, an updated internal design with replaceable components, and UFS storage.

This is everything you need to know about the upcoming Surface Go 4.

Surface Go 4: Price & availability

The Surface Go 4 will look familiar. (Image credit: Windows Central)

According to my sources, the Surface Go 4 will be announced on September 21, and begin shipping sometime in October. I'm told the device will only be sold via Microsoft's commercial channels, meaning there's no "consumer" release of the Surface Go 4 planned.

Pricing for the Surface Go 4 is still a mystery, but my sources say the price is expected to increase as the company is omittting the 4GB RAM model from the lineup, meaning the base model will start with 8GB RAM out of the gate. With this in mind, it's likely that the price will start at around $500.

Surface Go 4: Specs

The new Surface Go will be more powerful. (Image credit: Future)

Earlier this year, I had reported that Microsoft was planning to ship the next Surface Go with an ARM processor. Unfortunately, that plan was scrapped, and instead the Surface Go 4 will ship with an Intel processor. This year, we're getting an Intel N200 chip, which is significantly more powerful than the Intel Core i3-10100Y found in the Surface Go 3.

As mentioned above, I hear that Microsoft will not sell a model of the Surface Go 4 with 4GB RAM, which will be a first for the Surface Go line. Instead, the entry-level model will start with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage. Storage options will jump from there to 128GB and 256GB.

For those hoping for a model with 16GB RAM, my sources say this isn't happening. All available variants on the Surface Go 4 will feature 8GB RAM. I also hear the Surface Go 4 will have UFS storage.

All the other device specs are said to remain the same, including screen size and resolution, as well as ports and battery size.

Surface Go 4: Design & features

The ports will be the same, but the internal design will be updated. (Image credit: Future)

While the outside of the Surface Go 4 will be identical to the Surface Go 3, my sources say the device has been redesigned from the inside to enable better repairability with more replaceable components. The device will feature a replaceable battery, kickstand, display, and even motherboard.

Ports and dimensions are expected to remain the same, but I do hear the device will support AI effects such as Voice Clarity for the first time.

