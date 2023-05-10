The latest Surface Duo OS update is already outdated

What you need to know

Microsoft has released a new OS update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

The update brings last month's security update to Duo users.

Microsoft hasn't delivered any bug fixes or quality of life updates since 2022.

Microsoft has released a new OS update (opens in new tab) for Surface Duo customers that brings with it last month's security update for Android 12L. Yes, you read that right. Microsoft has released the April 2023 security update for Surface Duo devices in May, a month behind most other flagship phones.

Just like the last several months, this month's OS update looks to bring nothing more than Google's security patch as the update is only around 25MB in size. The company is yet to publish a changelog for the release, but a quick poke around the OS after the update confirms there are no new features to note.

For those keeping track, today's update brings the OS build number to 2022.827.29 on Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft hasn't shipped new features, fixes, or quality of life updates to Surface Duo customers since December last year. It seems like the company has abandoned any efforts to build out the Surface Duo with new features and fixes, as much of the team was recently moved over to a new Android product dubbed Teams Rooms on Android.

In January, we reported that Microsoft had decided to cancel plans to ship a dual-screen Surface Duo 3 in 2023, and is instead moving to a traditional single-screen foldable style for its next phone, which likely won't see the light of day until the end of 2024 at the earliest. That means existing Surface Duo customers will be without a successor for quite some time, and Microsoft's lack of new software features and fixes isn't making the wait easier.