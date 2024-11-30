These Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals might not last until Cyber Monday, don't miss out and save BIG now!

The Meta Quest is hands-down the best, and most popular, VR platform on the planet right now. While it has a healthy ecosystem of apps, content, and games, it can also be used in conjunction with a PC, and now, Xbox Cloud Gaming. In a world where the HoloLens never took off, nor did Windows Mixed Reality, the Meta Quest and its support and integration of Microsoft products makes it the best option we have.

Black Friday is done, but the deals are not, but they also might not be rolling through into Cyber Monday. If you're looking to bag a hot deal on a Meta Quest headset, these are the ones you're looking for. There's no telling exactly how long they'll be around for, though, so don't miss out!

VR, Xbox, and Batman deal! 🦇 Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow + Xbox Controller + 3-Month Xbox Game Pass bundle

Was: $376.97

Now: $329.97 at Best Buy Customer reviews:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to get into VR gaming and would like access to a large game library. ❌Avoid if: You don't need another Xbox Controller and don't want to top off your Xbox Game Pass subscription. 👉See at: Bestbuy.com Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

Free game 🎮 Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow

Price: $299.00 at Walmart Customer reviews:⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 @ Walmart ✅Perfect for: People who already have all of the Xbox controllers they need and don't want to top off their Game Pass subscriptions. Alternatively, anyone who is interested in VR and wants to see what it's like to be Batman in first-person. ❌Avoid if: You're not interested in VR gaming or else you'd prefer the 256GB option. 👉See at: Walmart.com 💰 Price check: $299.99 at Best Buy |$299.99 at Amazon Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥

A great buy for Microsoft and Xbox users

The Quest 3 has some tight integrations with Microsoft's productivity and gaming platforms. (Image credit: Meta)

There once was a time we had high hopes for Microsoft in the VR/AR space, with the revolutionary HoloLens and the promising Windows Mixed Reality. While both of those have been put out to pasture (at least from a consumer perspective), Microsoft has partnered with Meta to keep a toe in the VR space.

For gamers, with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can stream games from the cloud right into the Meta Quest headset and play them with Microsoft's wireless Xbox controller.

For the productivity crowd, Microsoft already made its office apps available on the Quest, and will soon allow you to stream your entire Windows 11 PC to the headset from December of this year.

These deals won't be around for much longer and could end any time, so take advantage of this unmissable opportunity!