These Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals might not last until Cyber Monday, don't miss out and save BIG now!
If you're looking for a hot deal on a new Meta Quest VR headset, you came to the right place. But you might not have long left.
The Meta Quest is hands-down the best, and most popular, VR platform on the planet right now. While it has a healthy ecosystem of apps, content, and games, it can also be used in conjunction with a PC, and now, Xbox Cloud Gaming. In a world where the HoloLens never took off, nor did Windows Mixed Reality, the Meta Quest and its support and integration of Microsoft products makes it the best option we have.
Black Friday is done, but the deals are not, but they also might not be rolling through into Cyber Monday. If you're looking to bag a hot deal on a Meta Quest headset, these are the ones you're looking for. There's no telling exactly how long they'll be around for, though, so don't miss out!
Meta Quest 3 512GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow + $75 gift card
Was: $649
Now: $499.99 at Best Buy
Customer reviews:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.7) @ Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to get into VR gaming or productivity, Xbox Game Pass subscribers for playing cloud games.
❌Avoid if: VR gaming isn't your thing, you want something a little cheaper like the Meta Quest 3S.
👉See at: Bestbuy.com
👉Alternative deal: Meta Quest 3 512GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow + $75 Amazon Gift card
Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.
Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow + Xbox Controller + 3-Month Xbox Game Pass bundle
Was: $376.97
Now: $329.97 at Best Buy
Customer reviews:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to get into VR gaming and would like access to a large game library.
❌Avoid if: You don't need another Xbox Controller and don't want to top off your Xbox Game Pass subscription.
👉See at: Bestbuy.com
Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.
Meta Quest 3S 128GB + Batman: Arkham Shadow
Price: $299.00 at Walmart
Customer reviews:⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 @ Walmart
✅Perfect for: People who already have all of the Xbox controllers they need and don't want to top off their Game Pass subscriptions. Alternatively, anyone who is interested in VR and wants to see what it's like to be Batman in first-person.
❌Avoid if: You're not interested in VR gaming or else you'd prefer the 256GB option.
👉See at: Walmart.com
💰 Price check: $299.99 at Best Buy |$299.99 at Amazon
Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.
🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽MSI GeForce RTX 4070 + free game | $479.99 at Newegg (Save $60!)
- 💻Surface Pro 11 (X Plus) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $300!)
- 💽AMD Ryzen 5 7600X + free SSD (1TB) | $194.99 at Newegg (Save $74!)
- 🖥️Beelink Mini PC (Ryzen 5) | $249 at Amazon (Save $100!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB) | $399.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
A great buy for Microsoft and Xbox users
There once was a time we had high hopes for Microsoft in the VR/AR space, with the revolutionary HoloLens and the promising Windows Mixed Reality. While both of those have been put out to pasture (at least from a consumer perspective), Microsoft has partnered with Meta to keep a toe in the VR space.
For gamers, with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can stream games from the cloud right into the Meta Quest headset and play them with Microsoft's wireless Xbox controller.
For the productivity crowd, Microsoft already made its office apps available on the Quest, and will soon allow you to stream your entire Windows 11 PC to the headset from December of this year.
These deals won't be around for much longer and could end any time, so take advantage of this unmissable opportunity!
💽More great Cyber Monday deals💾
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
- Walmart: Major savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Discounts and free gifts for Razer hardware, gear, and more
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine