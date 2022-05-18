How to enable reverse mouse and touchpad scrolling on Windows 11

On Windows 11, the mouse and touchpad help us to make navigation and interaction much easier on the screen. However, these devices have a default scroll direction that doesn't feel natural. If you scroll up with the mouse wheel or swipe down, the page will always scroll up. Although this behavior is acceptable for most users, many people may not feel comfortable with this behavior.

Whatever the reason it might be, if you want to move the page up when scrolling up or move the page down when scrolling down, Windows 11 lets you reverse the scrolling direction. However, you can only use the Settings app to adjust the scrolling for a precision touchpad peripheral. If you want to change the direction for a regular mouse, you will need to use the Registry.

In this Windows 11 guide, we will walk you through the steps to reverse the scrolling direction of the mouse and touchpad.

How to reverse mouse scrolling on Windows 11

On Windows 11, the Settings app does not have an option to change the scrolling direction. However, you can adjust the scrolling behavior through the Registry.

Warning: This is a friendly reminder that editing the Registry is risky, and it can cause irreversible damage to your installation if you don't do it correctly. Before proceeding, it's recommended to make a full backup of your computer.

Confirm mouse information

To determine the mouse identification number on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Device Manager and click the top result to open the app. Expand the Mice and other pointing devices branch. Right-click the active mouse and select the Properties option.

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

Click on the Details tab. Use the "Property" drop-down menu and choose the Device instance path option. Confirm the "VID ID" value for the mouse — for example, VID_0E0F&PID_0003&MI_01.

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

Once you complete the steps, continue with the steps below to modify the Registry to reverse the mouse scrolling on Windows 11.

Reverse mouse scrolling direction

To reverse the mouse scrolling direction through the Registry, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for regedit and click the top result to open the Registry Editor. Browse the following path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Enum\HID Expand the key (folder) that matches the "VID ID" of the mouse — for example, VID_0E0F&PID_0003&MI_01. Expand the subkey (folder). Select the Device Parameters key. Double-click the FlipFlopWheel DWORD and set the value from 0 to 1.

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

Click the OK button. Restart your computer.

After you complete the steps, when you scroll up with the mouse wheel, the page should also scroll up.

You can always revert the changes to their original settings using the same instructions, but on step 7, set the value from 1 to 0.

How to reverse touchpad scrolling on Windows 11

Although you won't find an option to change the scrolling direction for the mouse, Windows 11 includes settings to reverse the scrolling direction of a precision touchpad. If the option is not available in the Settings app, it might still be possible to adjust the mouse behavior using the manufacturer's software (if applicable).

To reverse the touchpad scrolling direction on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Bluetooth & devices. Click the Touchpad page on the right side.

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

Under the "Gestures & interaction" section, select the Scroll & zoom setting. Select the Down motion scrolls down option using the Scrolling direction drop-down menu.

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

Once you complete the steps, scrolling up on the touchpad should now scroll pages down for a more natural experience on Windows 11.

