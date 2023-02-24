How to manage sound settings on Windows 11

Even though audio devices are virtually plug-and-play on Windows 11 (opens in new tab), sometimes, you may still need to manage the settings to ensure that sounds play correctly or as intended, depending on the content.

For example, if you have multiple output devices (such as stereo speakers and gaming headsets), you can connect both to the system and configure the system to make one of them the default. Spatial sound offers a more immersive audio experience that makes it feel like the sound is playing around you and not directly from the speakers. You can enable mono audio to convert stereo sound into a single channel. You can configure special sound features to improve the audio quality. In addition, you can customize various other settings and fix the most common problems quickly.

This how-to guide will walk you through the steps to manage the sound settings on Windows 11.

How to change default audio output on Windows 11

On Windows 11, you can choose a different set of speakers, headphones, or headsets for the entire system or per application.

Choose default output for system

To change where the computer should play sound on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the "Choose where to play sound" setting. Select the speakers, headphones, or headsets you want to use.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, you can also change the default output device by opening the "Quick Settings" flyout (Windows key + A keyboard shortcut), clicking the "Manage audio devices" button next to the volume slider, and selecting the device.

Choose default output per application

To set the default output device for a specific application, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Advanced" section, click the Volume mixer setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Apps" section, select the app. Use the Output device setting to select a different output device.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, Windows 11 will output sounds in the device you selected.

How to enable spatial sound on Windows 11

To enable or disable spatial sound, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Speakers setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the "Windows Sonic for Headphones" option in the "Spatial audio" setting.

(Image credit: Future)

(Optional) Select the Off option for the "Type" setting.

After you complete the steps, you will hear a more immersive sound experience from your computer.

How to enable enhanced audio on Windows 11

Windows 11 provides additional features to improve the sound quality with more bass, virtual surround, room correction, and loudness equalizer.

Enable enhanced audio features

To enable and configure enhanced audio on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Speakers setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output settings" section, select the audio profile to use in the "Audio enhancements" setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Back button to open the "Sound" page again. Click the "More sound settings" option.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the device from list in the "Playback" tab and click the Properties button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Enhancements tab. Clear the "Disable all enhancements" option (if applicable). Check the sound enhancement feature for Windows 11:

Bass Boost — Boosts the lowest frequencies that the device can output.

Boosts the lowest frequencies that the device can output. Virtual Surround — Encodes audio for transfer as stereo output to receivers with a Matrix decoder.

Encodes audio for transfer as stereo output to receivers with a Matrix decoder. Room Correction — Compensates for room and speaker characteristics. When selecting this option, you'll need to complete the correction wizard.

Compensates for room and speaker characteristics. When selecting this option, you'll need to complete the correction wizard. Loudness Equalization — Uses an understanding of human hearing to reduce perceived volume differences.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick note: If you select "Bass Boost" when clicking the Settings button, you can adjust the frequency and boost levels. If you choose "Loudness Equalization," you can change the release time by clicking the Settings button.

Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

Once you complete the steps, the audio enhancements will improve the audio quality.

These features don't apply to everyone. If they are causing problems, it is best to turn them off with the steps below.

Disable enhanced audio features

To disable enhanced audio settings on Windows 11, use these steps:

Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Speakers setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output settings" section, turn off the Audio enhancements toggle switch.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, all the audio enhancements will turn off immediately.

How to disable audio output on Windows 11

You can enable or disable the system's and apps' access to an output device at any time without disabling the driver.

Disable output device

To disable an output device on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Speakers setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "General" section, click the Don't allow button for the "Audio" setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Don't allow button again.

Once you complete the steps, Windows 11 will no longer play sounds on that specific set of speakers, headsets, or headphones.

Enable output device

To enable an output device on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Speakers setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "General" section, click the Allow button for the "Audio" setting.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, the output device will again be available on the computer.

How to check audio driver version on Windows 11

To check the audio driver version, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Confirm the output device driver in the top-right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the version number, the page also shows the driver's date and provider information.

How to enable mono audio on Windows 11

To enable or disable mono audio on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn on the Mono audio toggle switch to enable the feature.

(Image credit: Future)

(Optional) Turn off the Mono audio toggle switch to disable the feature.

Once you complete the steps, the stereo sound will be converted into a single channel, letting you hear everything on Windows 11.

How to pair audio output device on Windows 11

To pair a new set of speakers, headphones, or headsets to Windows 11, make the peripheral discoverable, and use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Add device button for the "Pair a new output device" setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Bluetooth option.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the wireless speakers.

(Image credit: Future)

Continue with the on-screen directions (if applicable).

After you complete the steps, the wireless output device will connect to Windows 11.

How to control system volume on Windows 11

To control the system sounds and apps on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, use the volume slider to control the system volume.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Advanced" section, click the Volume mixer setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Apps" section, use the System sounds slider to control the volume for the system sounds.

(Image credit: Future)

Use the slider to increase or decrease the volume for a specific app.

Quick tip: If you have multiple sets of output or input devices, you can click the app to select which speakers or microphone the app should use.

You can also increase or lower the volume by using the dedicated audio buttons or shortcuts in the keyboard, opening the Quick Settings flyout (Windows key + A keyboard shortcut), and using the volume slider. Or you can click the speaker icon to mute the system.

How to rename audio output device on Windows 11

To rename an output device on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Speakers setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Rename button in the top-left corner.

(Image credit: Future)

Confirm the new name for the speakers. Click the Rename button.

Once you complete the steps, the new name will appear on the device (top-left side of the page).

How to test speakers or headphones on Windows 11

To test speakers, headphones, or headsets on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Output" section, click the Test button in the "Format" setting.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, you'll know whether the output device is working or whether troubleshooting is needed.

How to manage sound balance on Windows 11

To adjust the left and right sound balance on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Advanced" section, click the "More sound settings" option.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the device from list in the "Playback" tab and click the Properties button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Levels tab. Click the Balance button. Change the left and right volume settings (as needed).

(Image credit: Future)

Click the OK button. Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

Once you complete the steps, the audio should play more balanced in the output device.

How to fix sound problems on Windows 11

To fix the most common sound problems on a laptop or desktop, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Sound page on the right side.

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Future)

Under the "Advanced" section, click the Output devices option for the "Troubleshoot common sound problems" setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Yes button in the "Get Help" app to launch the troubleshooter.

(Image credit: Future)

Continue with the on-screen directions (if applicable).

Alternatively, you can also run the sound troubleshooter directly from the Troubleshoot settings page.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: