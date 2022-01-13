For developers, in particular, one of the biggest advantages of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is that it runs on Windows. Cross-platform development has never been easier than running an actual Linux machine inside Windows 10 or Windows 11 with all the tools it opens up. For those people, and the more casual users like myself, or perhaps those who could use something easy to understand that demonstrates the power of this relationship, we have this. Windows Hello integration for WSL. It's brilliant, takes about two minutes to install and set up, and will make daily life using WSL that bit more relaxed. But it also shows off why the Windows/WSL relationship is so powerful. You're using a Windows-native security feature to authenticate Linux. It's crazy. The WSL community comes through again

Source: nullpo-head/GitHub

I'm sure facial or fingerprint recognition like this is possible in Linux, so much can be done with it after all. But it's rare at best and I've not come across it (mostly it seems to hinge on drivers for the hardware), and certainly not with this level of polish. It also feels like it's a Microsoft-built feature, but it isn't. A member of the WSL community has built this tool, hosted it on GitHub, and shared it with the world. You can check out the GitHub repo for more details, but essentially you install the tool on your WSL distro inside Linux, and it creates the necessary bridge to Windows to integrate with Windows Hello. Anyone who's used Linux will know how many times you have to authenticate sudo , so to be able to do it with your face or your finger instead of a potentially complicated password will soon add some real quality of life. How to use Windows Hello with WSL