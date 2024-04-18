I missed out on this Microsoft 365 deal but you don't have to, as long as you act quickly

Microsoft 365 is an ever-growing suite of software and services from Microsoft. A subscription gets you access to well-known apps like Word and PowerPoint, but it also has a variety of other benefits. Microsoft 365 subscribers get 1TB of OneDrive storage per user, an ad-free Outlook experience, and access to Microsoft Editor. Right now, you can save big on Microsoft 365 Personal or Microsoft 365 Family through Woot.

Microsoft 365 Personal | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-13140756?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://computers.woot.com/offers/microsoft-365-personal-subscription-5?ref=w_cnt_wp_0_9" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">$44.99 for 12 months at Woot (normally $69.99 per 12 months) Microsoft 365 provides access to a long list of applications. As you'd expect from a service formerly known as Office 365, Microsoft 365 comes with the Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It also gets you access to Microsoft Editor, Microsoft Defender, and gets you 1TB of OneDrive storage. Woot deals can sell out quickly, so it's worth grabbing Microsoft 365 at a discount now.

Microsoft 365 Family | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-13140756?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://computers.woot.com/offers/microsoft-365-family-1-year-subscription-6" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">$79.99 per year at Microsoft (normally $99.99 per 12 months) Microsoft 365 Family comes with all the same apps and services as Microsoft 365 Personal, including Office, Microsoft Editor, ad-free Outlook, and Microsoft Defender. It also gets you 1TB of OneDrive storage per user. The main difference is that Microsoft 365 Family provides access to its services to up to six people.

Microsoft 365 is more than Office

If you've used Microsoft's Office applications for a long time, you likely think of them first when someone mentions Microsoft 365. Of course, Microsoft 365 does come with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but it's a lot more than that in 2024. Microsoft 365 subscribers get OneDrive cloud storage, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Editor, and Microsoft Teams.

There are likely some features and services you don't know about that come with Microsoft 365, such as the subscription getting you access to certain Clipchamp features.

Microsoft 365 does not come with Copilot Pro, but you can enhance several Microsoft 365 apps with Copilot Pro features. Copilot Pro adds AI features to Office apps and Outlook. For example, you can have Copilot Pro create a PowerPoint presentation based on a Word document or email.

I use Microsoft 365 every day but I only budget to purchase it once each year. I wait until Microsoft 365 goes on sale and then snag a subscription. While I could grab another year to keep in the bank, I think I'll wait for the next discount. But that doesn't mean you have to!

Copilot Pro | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fstore%2Fb%2Fcopilotpro" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">$20 at Microsoft Store Copilot Pro builds off the free version and has better performance and priority access during peak times, as well as more image creator boosts that let you create more AI generated images in a single day. Copilot Pro also enables AI features in Office apps, something the free version doesn't have.

Microsoft 365 Personal vs Microsoft 365 Family

Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family have similar names. Additionally, the current discount on Microsoft 365 Family brings a one-year subscription to almost the same price as what Microsoft 365 Personal costs normally. With those factors in mind, it may be tempting to opt for Microsoft 365 Family, but that's not how Microsoft 365's pricing works.

Microsoft 365 Family doesn't have any additional apps or services available when compared to Microsoft 365 Personal. Instead, Microsoft 365 gets you access to the same set of apps and services for up to six people. Microsoft 365 Personal, as its name suggests, is for a single user.