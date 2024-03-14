Microsoft brings Copilot Pro to more markets, adds Copilot to free Office web apps

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced the rollout of its Copilot Pro subscription to all 222 markets that Copilot is available in.

Plus, Microsoft is expanding Copilot Pro in Office to the free Office web apps, no Microsoft 365 subscription required.

Microsoft is also rolling out Copilot Pro to all commercial and organization SKUs.

Microsoft is now rolling out its $20 Copilot Pro subscription to all 222 markets where Copilot is already available. Announced back in January, Copilot Pro is Microsoft's premium subscription service for Copilot, which includes Copilot functionality in Office apps, priority access to GPT-4 Turbo, and more tokens for the Bing image generator.

Starting today, Copilot Pro now includes Copilot in the free Office web apps, which can be found at office.com. Up until now, the free version of Office online didn't include Copilot features unless you had both a Copilot Pro and Microsoft 365 subscription. Now, you only need the Copilot Pro subscription to use Copilot in Office web apps.

Plus, users who download the Copilot app for iOS and Android will now get a 1 month free trial subscription of Copilot Pro. The Copilot GPT Builder which was announced earlier this year is also now available for Copilot Pro subscribers.

Lastly, the company has announced that Copilot Pro is being made available for all its commercial subscriptions, including Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and more. Commercial customers will be able to purchase Copilot Pro subscriptions on these plans in the coming weeks.

Be sure to check out the differences between Copilot and Copilot Pro in our handy comparison article.