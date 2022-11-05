Microsoft News Roundup: Nadella's big payday, early Black Friday deals, new Teams features, and more

With so many stories coming out each week in the world of Microsoft and Windows, it's easy to miss a few. That's why every weekend we kick things off with a roundup of our biggest stories. Over the last seven days, we saw Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's compensation cause controversy, new features make their way to Microsoft Teams, and Black Friday sales begin early.

Satya Nadella's payday

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made the headlines this week, or rather, his compensation did. The executive is set to make $55 million in 2022, the majority of which is in the form of $42.269 million worth of stock options. Nadella's compensation is over 95% performance-based, but it is too much in the eyes of many.

People took to social media to complain about Nadella making $55 million this year, particularly when Microsoft is laying people off. There were, however, some defenders of his compensation. In our poll on the subject, 34.5% of voters said Nadella's earnings are "just right." The majority (58.3%) did disapprove, stating Nadella made too much.

Early Black Friday sales

Black Friday isn't until later this month, but some sales started early. Each year, companies compete to turn the heads of shoppers, often by moving sales forward on the calendar. That's the case again in 2022.

You can already purchase an Xbox elite Series 2 controller for $32 off at Walmart. You can also snap an Astro A40 TR X-Edition gaming headset at a $50 discount at Best Buy. As deals roll in, our piece covering early Black Friday Xbox Series X deals will be updated.

Several retailers also have deals on laptops ahead of Black Friday, including Walmart, Newegg, and Best Buy.

New features for Microsoft Teams

Several new tools and options made their way to Microsoft Teams recently. While these features technically rolled out in October, Microsoft rounds up everything new for Teams at the start of each month. The platform received several significant updates to meetings, calling, chats, and more.

Group chats now support suggested replies. It's also possible to edit and send video clips within Teams. We have a piece with a quick run through of everything new for Teams from October 2022 to help you catch up.

Qualcomm earns design wins

We're still years away from Nuvia-based chips from Qualcomm shipping in commercial devices, but there was good news on that front this week. According to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, the company has seen several design wins for Windows on Snapdragon PCs and expects an "inflection point" in the category in 2024.

Amon didn't go into too much detail, but it appears that reference designs from Qualcomm have impressed OEMs. Those manufacturers have likely incorporated Qualcomm's upcoming chips into their own plans, which should take a large step in 2024.

