You'll soon be able to activate Copilot Vision straight from the Taskbar.

Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channel's today that introduces two new features designed to make utilizing Copilot easier across the system. First up, Microsoft is adding the ability to translate text on your screen right from the Click To Do interface using Copilot.

On Copilot+ PCs, you'll now be able to hold down the Windows key and click your trackpad to access Click To Do and translate text on your screen. "When you select text that is in a different language from your Windows display language or preferred language settings, a translation suggestion will appear. The selected text is sent to the Copilot app, which provides the translation seamlessly within the experience."

The other new feature is one that is designed to make sharing what's currently on your screen with Copilot easier. Paired with Copilot Vision, the Windows 11 Taskbar will now show a button to share with Copilot when you hover over open apps on the Taskbar. This feature is similar to the button that appears when you want to share your screen in a Teams meeting.

The new share screen button that will appear when you hover over app icons in the Taskbar. (Image credit: Microsoft)

"When mousing over an opened app window on the taskbar, you will see an option to share with Copilot where you will be able to quickly start a new conversation with Copilot and use Copilot Vision to scan, analyze, and offer insights on what is shown on your screen from that app at that time" says the Microsoft blog post.

These new features are designed to better position AI capabilities as tools you can access on Windows 11 at any time. Copilot Vision is a feature that is still limited to the United States, and so it'll likely be a while before those outside of the US can try out these new tools.

It's clear that Microsoft is eager to get features like Copilot Vision in front of more people, and integrating it directly into the Taskbar app previews is one way to do that. Now, you no longer need to open Copilot and enable the Copilot Vision mode first to utilize it. Just hover over an app icon and press the button, and Copilot will be able to see the app you chose to share with it.

The new AI features are now in testing with Insiders on Windows 11, and will likely roll out to production PCs in the coming months should feedback be positive. What are your thoughts on these new Copilot features coming to Windows 11? Let us know in the comments.