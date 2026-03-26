Hands-on with the new Windows 11 Feedback Hub: What actually changed
Features
By Mauro Huculak published
Microsoft revamps Feedback Hub to finally make reporting bugs and tracking fixes easier on Windows 11, so let's find out what is new.
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Microsoft revamps Feedback Hub to finally make reporting bugs and tracking fixes easier on Windows 11, so let's find out what is new.