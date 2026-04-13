The 7 biggest Windows 11 Insider changes from early April — and why they matter for 2026
Features
By Mauro Huculak published
Microsoft tests various refinements for Windows 11 in the first two weeks of April, and here's all you need to know.
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Microsoft tests various refinements for Windows 11 in the first two weeks of April, and here's all you need to know.