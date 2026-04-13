The 7 biggest Windows 11 Insider changes from early April — and why they matter for 2026

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Microsoft tests various refinements for Windows 11 in the first two weeks of April, and here's all you need to know.

Seven new Windows 11 Insider changes just landed for April and they hint at what Microsoft is planning next.
Some updates refine the experience, others introduce new features, and a few quietly set the stage for bigger shifts coming later in 2026. H (Image credit: Windows Central | Edited with Gemini)