Windows 11 Notepad will soon let you generate text using on-device AI models — no subscription required

Microsoft has announced a big update for the Notepad app on Windows 11 that introduces support for generating, rewriting, and summarizing text using on-device AI models instead of the cloud.

Up until now, generative AI features in Notepad have required an internet connection and reached out to the cloud to process your query. This has been tied to your Microsoft 365 subscription, and also required being signed into a Microsoft account to actually use.

But now, with the ability to generate text using on-device AI models, you are no longer required to be signed in or subscribed to Microsoft 365. In fact, you don't even need to be online, as all the processing is now done locally using the NPU on Copilot+ PCs. That does mean this feature will require a Copilot+ PC to use.

You'll have the option to switch between on-device and cloud-powered AI generation on supported PCs. (Image credit: Microsoft)

"Notepad now supports AI features like Summarize, Write, and Rewrite on Copilot+ PCs, with no subscription required" says Microsoft's principal group product manager, Dave Grochocki. "If you have a subscription, you can seamlessly switch between local and cloud models based on your needs. If you’re not signed in or don’t have a subscription, you can use the local model to accomplish your tasks."

Notepad has gained several new features and improvements over the last handful of months, including new formatting options that make it more capable than before, spell check, tabs, and other quality of life improvements. It's no longer the basic text editor it once used to be, though it still can be used for basic editing if that's what you prefer.

The new Notepad update is now rolling out in preview for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, and is expected to be made generally available to all users in the coming weeks.