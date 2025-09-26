Windows 11's Photos app is gaining an AI-powered categorization feature that can identify and group different kinds of photos for you

A new update is coming to the Photos app soon.

Microsoft has announced a new update coming soon to the Photos app on Windows 11 that introduces AI-powered categories into the app. The update is now in testing with Windows Insiders, and is expected to begin rolling out generally in the coming weeks.

The new update adds different folders into the app and will use AI to categorize photos into the folders based on visual content. Categories include receipts, identity cards, notes, and screenshots, which will be automatically grouped together using AI.

"Auto-Categorization automatically detects and organizes your photo collection into meaningful categories like screenshots, receipts, identity documents, and notes using AI. It’s designed to save time, reduce clutter, and make your photo library easier to navigate." The AI processing is all handled on-device too, meaning this new feature will require a Copilot+ PC with an NPU of at least 40 TOPS worth of power.

The new categories feature in Photos (Image credit: Microsoft)

You can check out the full outline of AI-powered categorization features coming to Photos below.

Smart sorting into categories: Photos are automatically grouped into predefined folders based on visual content, such as handwritten notes, printed documents, or receipts.

Language-agnostic recognition: The AI model can identify document types regardless of the language in the image. For example, a Hungarian passport will still be categorized as “Passport,” even if the text isn’t in English.

Explore your organized photo library with Auto-Categorization in Photos.

Use the Left Nav or Search bar to find categorized images instantly.

Change categories manually or provide feedback to improve accuracy.

AI-categories in Photos is one of several new AI-powered features that have been added to the app on Windows 11 over the last year. Since the launch of Copilot+ PCs, the photos app has been upgraded into a capable photo editing tool, which AI-powered spot removal and background removal tools, and more.

The new AI-powered categories feature is available in preview with version version 2025.11090.25001.0 or above, and can be installed via the Microsoft Store if you're in the Windows Insider Program.